What time will Target stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

Black Friday at Target is just around the corner, so folks are getting ready to grab top discounts. Instead of waiting, people can snag hot toys, cool electronics, or even large TVs plus everything needed for the holidays.

A lot of locations unlock doors at 6 a.m. on November 28, but visiting target.com means browsing sales nonstop from any couch.

Now that Thanksgiving Day's passed, checking when stores open helps lock in steals and stretch every dollar during this busy time.

Target announces 2025 holiday hours, early deals, and special Black Friday perks for first shoppers

Target shared its holiday schedule for 2025 - stores plan to open from 6 a.m. till midnight local time starting Saturday, Nov. 29, running through Tuesday, Dec. 23; however, actual times might differ depending on your location, so it's smart to double-check your nearest spot ahead of time.

The company based in Minneapolis kicked off early holiday offers online and inside its almost 2,000 locations, showing price cuts on things like PS5 systems, earbuds, playthings, and compact home gadgets.

Target's Black Friday events started Sunday, Nov. 23, giving buyers head starts on bargains covering many types of goods.

Meanwhile, the core stretch from Nov. 27 to 29 brings steeper drops, sometimes slashing prices by half on thousands of picks - from apparel and tech gear to gaming titles, suitcases, cooking tools, plus festive decor.

To add extra fun, Target added a perk for those who show up first - the earliest 100 people at every store on Black Friday get a bag packed with seasonal treats, but here's the kicker: 10 lucky ones picked at random walk away with cash rewards between $99 and $350.

With longer days and deals popping up both digitally and onsite, Target aims to become a go-to stop this season for anyone wanting bigger discounts and faster access to top-selling stuff.

