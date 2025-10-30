When does Target Black Friday sale start? Expected dates revealed

Target has officially announced its 2025 Black Friday dates

Black Friday 2025 lands on November 28th, right after Thanksgiving in America. Big stores like Target, Walmart, or Amazon usually kick off Black Friday sales way earlier - sometimes in early or mid-November - then keep those offers going past Thanksgiving and into Cyber Monday, set for December 5, 2025.

Target has officially announced its 2025 black Friday plans, and the haulage will have a shopping month starting this Sunday. Although the retailer still operates its Halloween deals, it has now assured that November will see a complete overhaul of its close to 2,000 stores all over the U.S. Target's press release says that all of the locations will be transformed into a nostalgic Alpine Village with winter-themed decor, surprises, and a towering 8-foot Get-Ready Yeti to welcome customers.

There will also be events during the weekend to maintain the in-store energy, and the updated version of the Target mobile application will be used as a digital companion - available everywhere, any time with deals, inspirations, and access to shopping.

Target rolls out early holiday deals and major Black Friday discounts starting in November

Concerning the much-hyped offers, the retailer has announced that online Black Friday will be launched on Thursday, November 27, and in-store sales will be activated on Friday, November 28. Though the entire suite of offers is not announced, an early preview of Target promises an excellent opening to the season of holiday shopping, with a mix of both in-store nostalgia and an omnichannel experience.

Target’s getting ready for the holiday shopping wave with solid discounts coming through its no-cost Target Circle membership. Starting November 2, weekly specials drop every Sunday till December 24 - with sneak peeks each Friday in the Target Weekly Ad.

Shoppers can grab deals up to half price on everything from Pillowfort blankets for kids to Gigglescape playthings, plus big names including Apple, Dyson, Ninja, and Disney. Instead of waiting, folks get early access during a three-day Early Black Friday event beginning November 6 - including major markdowns, mostly at least 40% off, on clothes, holiday decorations, toys, and home must-haves.

On top of that, Target's bringing back its Holiday Price Match Promise, so buyers who purchase items from November 1 through December 24 can score a refund if prices drop later.

