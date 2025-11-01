All about Target’s Christmas market shop and its festive holiday décor starting at just $6

Target’s Christmas Market Shop Brings Festive Décor Starting at Just $6 (Photo By Susan L. Angstadt/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Target has started its Christmas Market Shop, bringing a big variety of holiday decorations for the 2025 season. Prices start at $6, and the store has everything from glowing decorations to classic tree ornaments. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to turn their home into a cheerful holiday spot.

Target’s Christmas Market Shop sells a mix of classic decorations and bright, glowing accents for various spaces and tastes. People can check out the full range either at the store or on the website, and some items can be delivered anywhere in the country.

Top Target Christmas décor picks for 2025

The collection has both modern and classic designs that celebrate the holiday spirit. A standout item is the Wondershop Christmas Gingerbread House for $25. This wooden advent calendar comes with tiny drawers to store candy, cookies, or other little surprises. Customers at Target have called it “high-quality” and say it’s made to last through many years of celebrations.

In an attempt to introduce a festive mood to your Christmas decoration, Costway Christmas Gift Boxes 3 Pieces can be purchased at a price of $43 (normally costing $81). The set is available with three boxes with lights, which are 10 inches, 8 inches, and 6 inches. They include a waterproof cord and stakes, allowing use inside or outside. A customer said the boxes were “easy to set up” and added they were a “great addition” to holiday decorations.

One eye-catching option is the Wondershop LED Animated Christmas Neon Fa La La Hangable Sign, priced at $50. The sign glows in bright red, green, and white and features a hook to make it easy to hang. It works well both indoors and outdoors, offering a joyful and picture-perfect background for holiday parties.

Another great choice is the Wondershop Champagne Metal Christmas Hanging Star Twinkling Dew Drop, also $50. This piece adds a timeless touch of class with its double-star style. It gives off a gentle twinkling light and works with a regular power outlet. With a built-in hanging ring, it’s an effortless way to add a bit of sparkling holiday charm to your decorations.

Target sells both cozy basics and festive tree decorations. The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Chunky Woven Plaid Tree Skirt ($35) brings a soft woven plaid style to a Christmas tree base with neutral colors for a nice touch. Pair it with the Wondershop Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree ($175). It comes pre-lit and fits well in smaller spaces while still looking natural.

To add a touch of shine, the Wondershop Christmas Small Metallic Bow ($6) works on wreaths, garlands, or gifts.