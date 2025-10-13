Photo of Jerusalem Post's cover hailing Trump as "the peacemaker" goes viral after Hamas releases Israeli hostages after 2 years

ZEBULON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. Trump is campaigning across Georgia today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win over swing state voters. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 13, President Donald Trump was on the cover of The Jerusalem Post, with the headline reading:

"God bless the Peacemaker"

A tweet with the newspaper's front cover has since been going viral on social media, with some netizens praising the President while others calling him out over his nationwide aggressive ICE enforcement.

The headline comes after Hamas released seven surviving Israeli hostages earlier today, after Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. A tweet shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has named the hostages to be Matan, Alon, Gali, Omri, Ziv, Eitan, and Guy.

It was also revealed that these hostages had been held captive for 738 days, after which they were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.

The release marks the first stage of the ceasefire between the countries, with the second one expected to follow afterwards. The next transfer is expected to include 13 survivors and 28 other captives - 26 of whom are confirmed to be dead, with the status of the other two remaining pending.

​Trump calls the ceasefire "the end of the age of terror and death"

Left: The Knesset gallery as they await President Trump's arrival.



Right: Freed hostage Tal Kuperstein reunited with his family.



A truly historic day in Israel. pic.twitter.com/qTq9kfHHwz — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) October 13, 2025

Regardless of the divided opinions on social media, President Trump himself hails the ceasefire as a major victory. He took the stage in the Knesset on Monday to celebrate it, saying:

"This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of the age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God. It's the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel, and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe tht, so strongly. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

And Trump isn't the only one who believes so. On Sunday, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani - Iraq's Prime Minister - spoke to CNBC, where he praised Trump for being "serious about achieving peace". He also claimed that the US initiative towards ending the Israel-Hamas war was "important," and hoped that a ceasefire between them would mark "the beginning of a radical solution to this problem."

The PM added:

"The Palestinian issue is the root of the problem in the Middle East. It is time to find solutions through dialogue and respect for international institutions and agreements."

Besides talking about the ceasefire, Trump also hinted at what the future governance of Gaza might look like moving forward. Hailing the truce as the Palestinians' chance to "turn forever from the path of terror," the President added that it was time for them to focus on building their own people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.