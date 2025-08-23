Does iOS 18.6.2 come with new features? What we know as Apple urges users to urgently install latest software update

Apple headquaters (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Tech giant Apple has issued an urgent software upgrade just days after its last one. On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the company released iOS 18.6.2 and is recommending all users install the same, as it provides "important security fixes."

Notably, it does not include new features but only security improvements. Facebook user Ashleyy Smyth inquired about the new features in the update on the public group, Apple Support U.K. Responding to her, the group's admin, AA Mac, explained there were none.

Apple first released its iOS 18 update on July 29, but soon followed it up with iOS 18.6.1 last week and Wednesday's unexpected update.

More about Apple iOS 18 and subsequent updates

In a release shared on their website, Apple elaborated on the security content of the update. Notably, it focused on a vulnerability that affected ImageIO, a framework that helps read and write most image formats and access the metadata. Per the company:

"Impact: Processing a malicious image file may result in memory corruption. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals."

Essentially, attackers exploited a flaw in ImageIO that corrupted the device's memory. According to the CISO Series, this could end in them running malicious code and even installing spyware.

According to the release, it was an "out-of-bounds write issue" and has been addressed with "improved bounds checking." The iOS 18.6.2 update was available for iPhone XS and later models, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later models. A similar security feature has also been released for macOS Sequoia 15.6.1.

To install the update on a device, head to the iPhone's settings app, choose General, and select Software Update. Next, click on Download and Install. According to Forbes, it is a small update of about 738 MB.

Last week's update fixed the blood oxygen monitoring feature, which went missing on millions of Apple Watches. Notably, this stemmed from a patent dispute. At the time, there were no security issues addressed, per Forbes.

iOS 18 was released on July 29 and came with a long list of 29 security improvements. According to Forbes, the tech giant did not elaborate on the exact threats addressed. This is generally done to give people as much time as possible to install the update before attackers get hold of the details.

One of the fixes included flaws in the WebKit, the engine that supports the Safari browser, that let sensitive user information be exposed if they processed maliciously crafted web content. Daniel Card, an independent cybersecurity consultant, told Forbes that another fix prevented one's passcode from being read out by VoiceOver. Other issues addressed included the Mail app freezing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and battery drain.

There is no evidence that there will be an iOS 18.7 update dropping ahead of the launch of iOS 26, scheduled to debut this September.