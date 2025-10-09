“Ronnie character is not appealing” — General Hospital fans express disappointment over Monica’s mansion twist and frustration with Martin’s storyline

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, a new character has been introduced, and fans of the show do not seem to like her. This character was introduced after the death of the beloved character Monica Quartermaine in the show.

This new character on General Hospital is Monica’s sister, Ronnie. After the death of the character, during her will reading it was announced that Monica left the Quatermaine mansion to her sister, Ronnie. People in Port Charles were taken aback by this news, as they did not know about her existence.

However, this character, which no one really knew about, has suddenly come and become the owner of the Quartermaine mansion, which we all knew truly belonged to Tracy.

Fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital have expressed their disappointment over the new twist. A fan named Mary Ann Longval commented on a discussion post started by another fan, Mary, wrote,

“Hate this storyline...I had faith in Monica to give Michael and Jason the mansion ...this Ronnie character is not appealing to me. Hope her and Martin get caught as frauds soon. Both of them can go. No love lost on him. Can't even like his character any longer. When he was with Lucy that was dynamic. But now .. he's a bore”

Mary commented on a discussion post started by a fan named KDenise Grimaud, who wrote,

“So Jason only got a watch? And I already do not like Ronnie, and I don't think she should have that house. This storyline sucks”

Many fans of the daytime soap opera quickly started engaging in the post, while some fans agreed that the storyline was a big disappointment. They wrote,

On the other hand, several other fans commented that they believe this storyline is about to get interesting, and some even speculated that it was Martin who tweaked Monica’s will, and his fraud schemes will soon come out. They commented

Here’s everything to know about the current scenario on General Hospital

As seen in recent episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, fate has struck one of the show's most beloved characters: Monica Quartermaine was pronounced dead. This came months after the real-life death of Leslie Charleson, the celebrated actress who had portrayed Monica Quartermaine for nearly five decades.

The dramatic reading of Dr. Monica Quartermaine's last will and testament plunged the already-grieving family into immediate chaos at the Quartermaine mansion. Presided over by a family lawyer, the will's contents immediately sparked outrage, particularly from Tracy Quartermaine, who was famously left only a symbolic jar of Pickle-Lila relish in a final, petty slight from Monica.

The bulk of the estate and the iconic mansion were divided in a way that granted unexpected inheritances to several family members, including Brook Lynn Quartermaine, Ned Ashton, and the newly introduced and immediately hostile sister, Veronica "Ronnie" Bard, fueling a new, bitter rivalry with Tracy.

Compounding the family drama, the reading was interrupted by real-world troubles as police, led by Anna Devane and Harrison Chase, executed a search warrant on the mansion in connection with the investigation into Drew Cain's shooting.

Meanwhile, a furious Drew Cain, who was largely excluded from the will, was described as being on the "warpath," adding a layer of legal and emotional warfare to the Quartermaines' already intense grief and greed.

