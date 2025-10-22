“She has a plan!” — General Hospital fans speculate on Carly’s secret mission after she asks Spinelli for a fake ID and digital trail

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer on General Hospital

Counterattacks and secret strategies cover the current General Hospital storyline as Brennan eyes Britt and Nathan to understand Faison’s projects while Carly learns about Brennan’s lies regarding her daughter. At the same time, Willow lands behind bars, getting framed for shooting Drew and the town stands divided about the identity of the real culprit.

After discovering Brennan lying about Josslyn, Carly’s latest move of procuring a fake passport and identity has General Hospital fans worried about her next action. One fan, going by the name Laurie Buhler Dunayczan, opined:

“She’s going to try and outsmart the master! She has a plan! Go Carly!”

Laurie was replying to a post by Caroline Edwards-Shoobridge on the soap’s Facebook Fan page, where Caroline questioned the reason Carly asked Spinelli for a fake ID and digital trail, as their broadcast was interrupted with news.

While other viewers replied to Caroline’s query, expressing their views, most believed Carly was getting ready to take revenge on Brennan for endangering her daughter.

Many viewers thought Carly would visit Valentin to team up against Brennan.

However, a few believed she may plan to follow Josslyn, while some thought Jason would need to save her from her plan.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs on General Hospital involve Ronnie and Tracy’s animosity as most of the Quartermaines side with Ronnie against Tracy. Elsewhere, Willow is arrested for shooting Drew while Nina bails herself out. Since Willow has been framed, she and Drew are planning to frame Michael for the same on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Carly’s arc that has viewers talking

As fans know, Jason went to Dalmatia to look for Britt. While he saved her and brought her back to Port Charles, he also discovered Josslyn and Vaughn were held hostage at The Five Poppies resort. He learnt that Joss was a WSB agent, which the latter requested him to keep a secret from her mother. Jason tried to honor Josslyn’s request.

However, on October 16, 2025, Jason spilled the truth to Carly about Josslyn’s job at WSB. Initially incredulous, Carly had to believe her best friend, who never lied to her. She was seen questioning Brennan about Josslyn and Vaughn, including her daughter’s safety. Brennan skimmed over the conversation, vaguely promising to keep her daughter safe.

However, Carly was not fooled by Brennan’s lies this time. Instead, she was seen calling Spinelli on October 20, 2025, and placing an order for an unquestionable fake identity, passport and digital check-proof background. Moreover, she asked Spinelli to stay quiet about this even before Jason. The latter presumably agreed to her request.

General Hospital: Why may Carly need a fake identity?

Fans know Carly is very protective of her children and can go to great lengths to keep them from harm. However, Brennan has put Josslyn in danger by employing her. Moreover, he continues to lie to Carly about her daughter. This calls for Carly’s anger and vengeance.

A digital check-proof fake identity will make Carly untraceable if she has to go somewhere where identities could be checked. That may mean a foreign nation or a high-security prison like Steinmauer. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly may go disguised to the German prison to meet Valentin, knowing that the latter dislikes Brennan.

She may consider teaming up with the disgraced former WSB and bringing down Brennan. Whether she would try to follow Josslyn incognito remains to be seen. Meanwhile, she may free Valentin from prison to help her take revenge. Their collaboration may be of mutual benefit.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch Carly’s scheme as she lays her hands on her new secret identity and puts her plan into action.