Love Is Blind star Megan sparks baby rumors after finale shows split from Jordan

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9

Love Is Blind star Megan Walerius is rumored to have given birth to a baby since filming the show.

On October 21, 2025, The Sun U.S. shared photographs of Megan and a mystery man holding a newborn baby outside her home in Denver.

The photographs sparked speculation that Megan might have gone through a major life change after the cameras stopped rolling.

The rumors caught on quickly, especially since the October 22 finale of Love Is Blind season 9 showed Megan breaking up with Jordan Keltner, her partner in the experiment.

She felt Jordan led a contrasting lifestyle and had an extremely “rigid routine.” Consequently, she believed they were incompatible and would never work.

She admitted that she had underestimated the challenges of being a stepmother, as Jordan had a son, Luca.

But at the same time, she feared she was not cut out to become a mother at all, as she was too “caught up” in her own life.

However, the rumors circulating suggested a different story as photographs shared by The Sun U.S. left viewers wondering if Megan has embarked on a new journey.

More details on the rumors involving Love Is Blind star Megan Walerius







According to The Sun U.S., a mystery man was spotted frequenting Megan's home in Denver.

On October 19 and 20, he was said to be holding a newborn baby. The infant was wrapped in a white fleece blanket and wore a blue onesie.

An eyewitness reported to the media outlet that the man “seems to be living in Megan’s home.”



“He has been in and out at all hours of the day,” they added.



As per a 2024 Axios Denver report, Love Is Blind season 9 wrapped up filming in March 2024, as contestants were spotted at various locations across Denver during that time.

That said, the contestants, as well as Megan, had over a year and a half to have possibly met someone new and welcome a child.

Additionally, Megan took a social media break between September 2024 and August 2025, which further escalated the rumors circulating.

On October 21, 2025, TV reporter and Reality Receipts podcast co-host Rikkii Wise (@storytimewithrikkii) also added to the speculation.

She claimed someone “who made it to the final cast” would “announce a baby” during the reunion set to be released on October 29.

She further reported that the child was not with “their Love Is Blind partner.”

However, Rikkii chose not to disclose any names because it was “really s**tty to ruin someone’s baby announcement.”

Consequently, when The Sun U.S. released photos of a mystery man with Megan, viewers began speculating if Megan had welcomed a child.



“Just saw a photo of Megan - she was papped with a man and a baby! What’s going on?!” a netizen wrote.



Another X user commented:



“Megan is pregnant I swear I saw some photo of her with some man and a baby and I think that's the "surprise" she said she has at the reunion.”



Why did Megan end things with Jordan on Love Is Blind

In the finale of Love Is Blind season 9, Megan asked Jordan for a private conversation and revealed that she was not willing to continue their relationship because it did not feel right.

She complained about Jordan’s “rigid” schedule, saying it prevented him from doing things with her.

Moreover, she mentioned that she had never dated anyone with a child, and those she went out with had a more flexible lifestyle.

Although she appreciated Jordan’s support, she wanted him to be part of the activities she engaged in rather than doing them alone.

However, Jordan clarified that he had responsibilities since he was the father of a 5-year-old.

Keeping those factors in mind, Megan parted ways with him, convinced they were incompatible.

Stay tuned for more updates.