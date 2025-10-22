How much is Kevin McCall's net worth? Rapper emotionally reveals he uses an EBT card as Chris Brown owes him unpaid royalties

Kevin McCall has collaborated with many artists in his career (Image via Getty)

Kevin McCall is creating headlines with his recent interview, where he became emotional while revealing that he is using an EBT card. The rapper also displayed the card during his conversation in an episode of the podcast Back on Figg on October 21, 2025.

The singer even opened up on his bonding with Chris Brown, saying that the latter is yet to pay him the royalties for their collaborations. While he took out his card on camera, McCall referred to the unpaid money, as he said:



“Why the fu** I got an EBT card? And this ni**a at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-or-whatever-the-fu**-million and said K-K-K-K-Mac? Can I get $25k for them four songs I owe you bro? That sh*t ain’t fair, bro! I had to go in there and hide my face like Covid, bro!”



Also known as Kevin Lamar McCall Jr., he is popular for his singles like Tokyo Japan, All On U, The Secret, and more. He boasts a fortune of $50,000, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.







The artist started sobbing immediately after he disclosed the unpaid royalties. In the same interview, McCall claimed that he has been dealing with other issues, including certain situations where he was having suicidal thoughts. The podcast crew eventually showcased their support after listening to everything by letting Lamar McCall Jr. know about his skills.

Apart from that, Kevin McCall additionally stated that he does not have any issues with Chris Brown. He elaborated on the same by saying:



“I don’t got no problem with CB. I never… that’s not me. I’ma just say that. I’ma focus on the music. I said what I had to say.”



As of this writing, Chris Brown has not responded to the latest interview of Kevin through any platform.

Kevin McCall has accumulated a lot of wealth over the years: Career and other details explained

The Los Angeles, California native has been active in the musical world for a long time. The earnings from the sales of his albums have been his main source of income.

Back in 2012, Kevin McCall appeared for an interview with You Know I Got Soul, revealing that he developed an interest in music after witnessing the reaction of his family members towards artists such as Boyz II Men. Kevin said that he also began approaching producers after his graduation.



“I started running into people and just started using those connections and being in the studio. It wasn’t until I met Chris’ right hand man Little Meho, I met him through my frat brother Big Meho, I met him through my frat brother Big Meho. I know all of these Meho’s are probably confusing”, Kevin said.



McCall also referred to his journey as a record producer, saying that he did not enter the field intentionally. Lamar McCall Jr. stated that his priority has always been to be an artist, adding that he has become a popular face only because of the singles.

He even addressed his friendship with Chris Brown and said that the latter witnessed his talent and helped to form a team, leading to the creation of a lot of music projects.

Kevin McCall’s first major project was Sincerely, Kevin, which came out around seven years ago. He released two more albums this year, The Eargasm 2.0 and The Eargasm III. McCall also has some EPs and mixtapes in his credits, like S*xtape, Xmas Love, Definition, Un-Invited Guest, and more.

Apart from Chris Brown, Kevin has collaborated with artists like Keke Palmer and Danny Fernandes. He was even nominated for a Grammy Award in 2011.