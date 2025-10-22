“You can’t walk across a burnt bridge”: Chris Brown takes a shot at Kevin McCall after EBT revelation

Chris Brown Responds to Kevin McCall’s Emotional EBT Revelation (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Kevin McCall, the singer-songwriter known for his past collaborations with Chris Brown, recently opened up about his financial struggles during an appearance on the Back On Figg podcast. The 40-year-old artist became emotional as he discussed his career setbacks and revealed that he is currently using an EBT card for financial support.

On the podcast, McCall looked back on his early wins working with Brown, where he helped write many songs, including the popular 2010 track "Deuces." He said he's still waiting to get $25,000 for four songs he worked on during their time together.

As the discussion became more personal, McCall started crying, expressing his upset about his current life and not being paid for the work he had done. Brown, on tour with his Breezy Bowl XX show, seemed to respond to McCall's remarks soon after they went viral. He posted on social media,

“Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what's funnier than a troll. A BROKE ONE.”

Although he didn't name McCall, fans interpreted this as a response to the podcast episode.

Kevin McCall opens up about his past with Chris Brown and his path to recovery

Chris Brown and Kevin McCall's work relationship goes back over ten years. They collaborated on numerous songs in the early 2010s, with McCall writing and producing several of Brown's tracks. Their team-up ended due to reported creative and personal issues, resulting in a long break in their friendship.

Despite the tension, McCall's latest interview revealed that he still enjoys the music he and Brown created together. He also discussed his efforts to get his career back on track, mentioning that he has released a few indie tracks this year. The artist said he continually strives to improve both his life and work.

The Back On Figg podcast concluded well, with McCall regaining his cool and sounding hopeful about what's next. His honest words have sparked online discussions about the financial struggles many musicians face after their big break.

Right now, they seem to be going their own ways — one's still on his world tour, while the other's trying to make a comeback in his career.