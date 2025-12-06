"This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil" : Tim Pool claims a car opened fire on his home

Placentia, CA - January 16: Yellow tape closes off the 700 block of Bradford Avenue in Placentia as police search the area outside of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Placentia on Tuesday morning, January 16, 2024, after police received a call of a possible gunshot. The church was evacuated during Holy Communion and police searched for the gun. One person was detained. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Right-wing political commentator Tim Pool took to X and claimed that his home was subjected to a shooting on December 5, 2025. According to Pool, the incident happened late at night, and nobody was hurt in the incident. In his tweet, uploaded on Saturday, December 6, 2025, Tim Pool wrote that a vehicle approached and "opened fire."

"Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil," Pool additionally stated.

According to reports by PEOPLE, the Harpers Ferry Police Department, as well as Pool's spokespersons, did not reveal additional details about the alleged shooting. In a follow-up tweet, the political commentator shared his initial thoughts when the alleged shooting took place. In the tweet, he wrote,

"My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us. But we have a security gate and armed guards and its possible this deterred something more serious."

Both the tweets garnered massive attention on the social media platform. While the first one was viewed about a million times, the second tweet garnered more than 61K views as of now. A lot of netizens reacted to the news and prayed for Pool's safety and hoped that he was doing fine.

Prominent figures like Megyn Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to the alleged shooting outside Tim Pool's home

Several prominent right-leaning allies reacted to the news shared through Tim Pool's tweets. The list includes names like Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Naomi Seibt, General Michael Flynn, and Tyler Bowyer. In her tweet, Megyn Kelly described the situation to be "awful" and wrote that "things are getting out of control," hinting at the rise in political violence.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a tweet in which she wrote,

"This is terrifying. I'm glad everyone is ok. 🙏 Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation. No matter who it happens to. Whether you like them or not."

According to General Michael Flynn, such politically centered attacks were the reflection of a "deeply divided society." Flynn wrote in his tweet that it is high time that authorities figure out "how to return to sanity." He also tagged Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump in his tweet.

TPUSA's Tyler Bowyer wrote in a tweet that he has a uniformed cop outside his residence to ensure safety. German activist Naomi Seibt, too, shared her reaction under Tim Pool's tweet.

Seibt wrote in her tweet,

"I was at the show, it was undeniably one of the most important conversations in the history of the Digital Information War. I must have left just before the attack... Charlie Kirk was only the beginning."

According to reports by The Sun, the alleged shooting took place days after he made remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination and conspiracy theories surrounding TPUSA.

No further details about the shooting have been revealed as of now. It is also unclear if Tim Pool or any of his family members were inside the residence during the reported shooting.