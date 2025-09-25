"I have never received more death threats" - Tim Pool claims that his security team advised him not to go to Charlie Kirk's memorials

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 25, Tim Pool appeared on Fox News to speak about the situation his right-wing podcast was facing in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death.

Pool admitted that he was unable to attend Kirk's memorial due to death threats. He added:

"I have never received more death threats. I've also gotten very serious security where we do our show."

For the unversed, Kirk's public memorial service was held in Glendale's State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, September 21.

Tim Pool then went on to address Jimmy Kimmel's controversial comment about Kirk's shooter, and the consequent impact on his late-night show. ABC initially announced that the show would be pulled off-air pre-emptively, but Kimmel returned with his show in less than a week.

Here's Pool's theory behind it:

"The intial reporting was that advertisers and affiliates were upset. Sinclair said they wanted to bring the temperature down. None of that has changed... So what made the difference that brought his show back? This is a little bit of speculation, but there was a terror attack on an ABC affiliate in Sacramento by what is reported to be a Democrat who open-fired on the building."

Pool went on to claim that even Sinclair reportely received terroristic threats against their ABC affiliates, which led to their Charlie Kirk memorial being pulled back. Per the Timcast host, the news was even reported in The New York Times.

Tim concluded his statement by claiming that the MAGA supporters weren't the only ones taking the heat at this time. According to him, the Leftists were also compeling regular people and forcing their will, possibly due to their satisfaction with Trump's new policies, which were "destroying the country".

​ A Charlie Kirk memorial was trashed by two sisters, who now claim to be jobless

Elsewhere in Charlie Kirk news, a couple of sisters from Arkansas - Kerri and Kaylee Rollo - were caught on camera trashing his memorial.

On the video, one of the sisters were heard saying "F**k Charlie Kirk" while the other gave her middle finger at the camera, saying: "Film all you want... Charlie Kirk died as he lived, promoting violence."

After the clip went viral online, they were allegedly fired from their jobs and started a GoFundMe campaign to seek help from the public. Their campaign reads:

"After the recent events Charlie Kirk's death, my sibling are I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job. This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional. This is unfortunate and anything helps."

They were also arrested after the trashing incident and seemingly sought financial aid for the fees to cover any potential legal action they might take.

