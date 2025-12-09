“Tim has Pooled a Jussie Smollett”: Internet reacts to Tim Pool shooting allegations as sheriff allegedly states no record of incident

Tim Pool alleged that someone fired three shots at one of his properties (Image via YouTube/TimCast IRL)

Right-wing political commentator Tim Pool tweeted about an alleged drive-by shooting at one of his properties Saturday. After the podcaster’s tweets went viral, a content creator, Adam The Angler, claimed to have debunked the alleged hoax.

The YouTuber supposedly contacted the Harpers Ferry Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, speaking with officials about the incident. The individuals on the other end denied receiving any report of a drive-by shooting in Jefferson County or incorporated Harpers Ferry. After disconnecting the calls, Adam The Angler asserted:

“He's lying. Didn't happen. Police haven't heard s***. F*** you, Tim. F*** you, that's f***ing disgusting. It's f***ing absolutely disgusting that you would f***ing lie about something like this. Absolutely disgusting. You should be f***ing ashamed.”

A clip from YouTube was later reshared by the X account, @TheSCIF, sparking doubts among netizens. A user jokingly referred to Tim Pool as Jussie Smollett and wrote:

“Tim has Pooled a Jussie Smollett.”

The reference was in context to the 2019 hate crime hoax, when Smollett reported a fake hate crime to the Chicago Police Department. Another user called Tim Pool “Tim Smullet.”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the content creator’s claim about the TimCast host.

Netizens react as Adam The Angler accuses Tim Pool of spreading a hoax about the shooting incident

The YouTuber with 7.22K subscribers claimed to have dialed the Harpers Ferry Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on camera to seek information about the alleged drive-by shooting. A person claiming to be an HFPD official stated that there was no report of the incident in the incorporated Harpers Ferry.

An alleged officer from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told Adam The Angler:

“I said I just ran his name in local. So if there had been a if he had reported a shooting that we responded to in Jefferson County, it would have shown up in my system. And when I just ran his name, there were no calls associated with the shooting. There's nothing for shootings or and when I run his address, there's nothing coming up for it or anything.”

The clip of Adam accusing Tim Pool of spreading a hoax went viral on X, receiving a multitude of replies.

“Oh, I guess that settles it then 😬🤦🏻‍♂️,” a user tweeted.

“Another #lie by Tim Pool = what is NEW ?? LOL>LOL>LOL>LOL>LOL>,” another user shared.

“@Timcast so you staged it ?,” one user asked.

“TIM FOOL LYING FOR ATTENTION,” another one added.

Many users also questioned the authenticity of the call, as they called out Adam The Angler. A user posted:

“You think this info is given to some dude calling the sheriff?? Dude, get real”

Another user asserted:

“This is goofy. Police would typically not disclose details about an ongoing shots-fired investigation to a third party calling in to ‘confirm the report’ or ‘check in.’ This is standard procedure nationwide.”

One user wrote:

“He called the wrong police department lol what a clown 🤡”

For those unaware, Tim Pool took to X on Saturday to share about the drive-by shooting incident. He claimed:

“Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire. No one was hurt. Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil.”

In a follow-up tweet, Tim Pool expressed that “someone was trying to scare” them and added:

“But we have a security gate and armed guards and its possible this deterred something more serious”

In another tweet, Pool claimed that three shots were fired on Friday between midnight and 1:00 a.m. He mentioned being in contact with the FBI and police.