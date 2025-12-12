Nick Fuentes reportedly agrees to perform 75 hours of community service and undergo anger management after pepper-spraying 58-year-old woman

A photo from Nick Fuentes' interview with Tucker Carlson which aired on Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo credit: @NickJFuentes/ X)

Far-right live-streamer Nick Fuentes has reportedly agreed to face the consequences of assaulting a 58-year-old woman outside his home. The attack in question was captured on video on November 10, last year and has since gone viral online.

The conservative commentator was accused of attacking Marla Rose after she knocked on the door of his home in Berwyn, Illinois. Fuentes was seen pepper-spraying the woman before shoving her down the steps. Seventeen days later, he ended up being charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery. He was released after being taken into police custody on the same day.

On Friday, podcaster Tim Pool reacted to Fuentes agreeing to the terms of a deal that essentially settled the assault case against him.

What punishments did Nick Fuentes agree to?

According to Daily Mail, the court has ordered Fuentes to attend an anger management course as well as issue a formal, in-person apology to Rose. He has also agreed to pay her compensatory damages of $635 for breaking her cell phone. Not just this, Fuentes will also need to complete a mandatory 75 hours of community service. The deadline for the completion of this service is January 23.

Fuentes is also banned from contacting Rose in the foreseeable future. A couple of days before he was supposed to appear in court, Fuentes agreed to the terms of the deal.

Timcast host tweeted about Fuentes’ deal, seemingly supporting the live streamer. He wrote:

“Despite his trespassing concerns, authorities still charged him. A month later, a triple-murder suspect appeared at his door with a gun and a crossbow.”

Pool seemed to be referring to Fuentes claiming back in December 2024 that he was targeted by a man who showed up at his house with a crossbow and a gun. The man in question - 24-year-old John Lyons - was later fatally shot by Illinois police. Lyons was wanted by the authorities in a previous triple homicide. The influencer was livestreaming at the time of the incident.

After the attacker was neutralized by the police, Fuentes took to social media to make a series of posts about how the armed individual “made an attempt on my life”. Sharing a surveillance video of the attacker, he wrote:

“I am grateful to God that I am still alive today. While heartbreaking, it could have been so unimaginably worse. God have mercy. Doxing is not a game.”

Marla Rose speaks out after Fuentes agrees to the deal

Rose identifies herself as a Jewish feminist activist who did not know who Fuentes was before the 2024 election.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Rose said, “It can’t be for the white supremacists,” as she referred to Fuentes’ community service. Speaking of how she came to know about Fuentes, she quipped, “My son was 21 so I was loosely aware of Fuentes… I just knew he was in the manosphere and in the world of right-wing trolls, but at that point I couldn’t tell him apart from Ben Shapiro or Matt Walsh.”