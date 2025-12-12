Supergirl teaser trailer breakdown: All about Kara Zor-El, plot hints, and character reveals in the latest clip

Supergirl (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial⁩)

Supergirl’s first trailer has finally arrived, giving audiences their first extended look at Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El in action and revealing key visuals for the rest of the cast and characters.

The trailer, which was released in the USA on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, sets the tone for the film as a bold, intergalactic adventure with a mix of gritty character moments and high-energy action that echoes the Woman of Tomorrow comic.

The footage shows Kara traversing space and other planets, highlighting that this story will largely take place beyond Earth and promise a cosmic journey distinct from James Gunn’s Superman, which was mainly Earth-bound.

Alongside Alcock, the trailer showcases characters such as Lobo, Ruthye Marye Knoll and others, giving fans a solid sense of the movie’s tone and narrative direction with its blend of emotional stakes and epic visuals. This first trailer has built excitement for the upcoming film’s theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

Here's a look at the trailer breakdown:

The presence of Superman





The trailer begins with a humorous scene of Krypto peeing on scattered Daily Planet newspapers in Kara’s messy room. One front-page headline highlights David Corenswet’s Superman stopping a nuclear reactor explosion, while a much smaller article mentions Supergirl rescuing cats. This visual contrast cleverly underscores how Kara feels overshadowed by her more famous cousin, reflecting the dynamic portrayed in the comics.

Kara-Zor El getting drunk as a 23-year-old

The trailer shows Kara continuing from her cameo in 2025’s Superman, now partying and getting drunk across various planets. This mirrors the opening of Tom King’s comic book run, Woman of Tomorrow, where a disillusioned Kara is also introduced in a similar state. She tells Krypto she is celebrating her 23rd birthday, confirming her official age in the DCU, slightly older than the 21-year-old Kara featured in the comic storyline.

Looking back at the fate of Krypton

The trailer reveals deeper insight into Kara’s past, echoing her Woman of Tomorrow exchange with Ruthye, as she confirms Krypton did not perish in a single day, implying her loved ones survived briefly after the initial destruction. A massive energy dome appears, likely representing Argo City, which Zor-El protected to delay its demise. During these Krypton scenes, viewers also glimpse David Krumholtz and Emil Beecham portraying Kara’s parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, enriching the emotional weight of her backstory.

Introducing Supergirl's Main Villain





The trailer offers a brief but striking glimpse of Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, presenting him as far more intimidating than his Woman of Tomorrow comic counterpart. His menacing presence suggests he will be a formidable threat when Kara and Ruthye finally confront him.

Krypto gets in danger

The trailer shows a troubling scene where Krypto lies injured on a table without his collar or cape, hinting at serious harm. This mirrors the Woman of Tomorrow comic, where Krem critically wounds Krypto, pushing Kara to join Ruthye’s mission. The moment suggests a similarly emotional catalyst in the film.

First Look At Jason Momoa's Lobo

The trailer offers a brief but striking glimpse of Jason Momoa as Lobo, the ruthless Czarnian bounty hunter. Presented in shadow, his appearance teases a bold new DCU take on the iconic antihero known as “The Main Man,” a character many fans long believed Momoa was destined to portray.

Kara’s proclamation of seeing the truth

Kara explains to Ruthye that while her cousin believes in the good in everyone, she sees “the truth,” highlighting her harsher worldview. This moment echoes Lois Lane’s observation in 2025’s Superman and confirms Kara’s more cynical outlook compared to her cousin’s hopeful nature in the DCU.

