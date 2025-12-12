Who is Jason Collins' partner Brunson Green? All we know amid former NBA player’s battle with cancer

(L-R) Brunson Green and Jason Collins attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures "Regretting You" (Image via Getty)

Former NBA player Jason Collins recently revealed he has Stage 4 brain cancer, claiming he's "going to fight it."

Collins is married to Brunson Green, president of Harbinger Pictures and a film producer, known for The Help, Chicken Party, and Pretty Ugly People.

In September, the NBA's first openly gay athlete's family revealed that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being," they said in a statement to the NBA.

Three months later, Collins wrote an essay for ESPN, published on December 11, in which he revealed that he is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 4 glioblastoma and is determined to fight it.

"A few months ago, my family released a short statement saying I had a brain tumor. It was simple, but intentionally vague. They did that to protect my privacy while I was mentally unable to speak for myself and my loved ones were trying to understand what we were dealing with. But now it's time for people to hear directly from me. I have Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. It came on incredibly fast," he wrote.

Former NBA player Jason Collins announced that he is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the most severe forms of brain cancer.



“Because my tumor is unresectable ... the average prognosis is only 11 to 14 months,” Collins said.https://t.co/MGN1htvc1s pic.twitter.com/UqXNxIytEP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 11, 2025

He further shared about his May 2025 marriage with "the love of my life, Brunson Green, at a ceremony in Austin, Texas, that couldn't have been more perfect."

Later, in August, the couple were supposed to travel to the US Open "just as every year," but missed the flight because Collins was "nowhere near ready," and "couldn't stay focused to pack."

The first out gay NBA player, Jason Collins married his long-time partner, Brunson Green.



HOLYYY!!! pic.twitter.com/EHUEofop6W — TruthTitanX (@truthTitanX) June 2, 2025

Collins called it one of the "weird symptoms" he had been experiencing in the week leading up to their trip.

"But unless something is really wrong, I'm going to push through. I'm an athlete. Something was really wrong, though," he added.

The 47-year-old further recalled being in a "CT machine at UCLA" for five minutes before the tech asked him to see a specialist. He added that he "had enough CTs in my life to know they last longer than five minutes" and that "whatever the tech had seen on the first images had to be bad."

"According to my family, in hours, my mental clarity, short-term memory and comprehension disappeared -- turning into an NBA player's version of 'Dory' from 'Finding Nemo.' Over the next few weeks we would find out just how bad it was," he added.

"It's very aggressive and can expand": Jason Collins explains his condition, glioblastoma.

Furthermore, Jason Collins shared that what makes his condition, glioblastoma "so dangerous is that it grows within a very finite, contained space -- the skull -- and it's very aggressive and can expand," adding that "it's surrounded by the brain and is encroaching upon the frontal lobe -- which is what makes you, "you," which also makes it difficult to treat, in his situation.

"What makes glioblastoma so dangerous is that it grows within a very finite, contained space -- the skull -- and it's very aggressive and can expand," he said.

He further explained that his glioblastoma is "multiforme," describing it as a "monster with tentacles spreading across the underside of my brain the width of a baseball."

"Officially they had to do a biopsy to determine it was a glioblastoma, but when it's in a butterfly shape -- already in both hemispheres of the brain -- it is almost always a glio and it is impossible to fully resect without coming out of the surgery "different," he said.

The former Nets player continued:

"The biopsy revealed that my glio had a growth factor of 30%, meaning that within a matter of weeks, if nothing were to be done, the tumor would run out of room and I'd probably be dead within six weeks to three months."

He further described the glioblastoma as the "wild type," sharing that it has "all these mutations that make it even more deadly and difficult to treat."

Jason continued, writing that he's always "prided" himself on "having the right people" in his life, adding that they "aren't going to sit back and let this cancer kill me without giving it a hell of a fight."

Collins, who also revealed that his prognosis is "only 11 to 14 months", went on to write that the "goal is to keep fighting the progress of the tumors long enough for a personalized immunotherapy to be made for me, and to keep me healthy enough to receive that immunotherapy once it's ready."

"You're reading this now because I eventually got myself up and figured it out. Anyone who knows me knows not to underestimate me on this, either," he concluded.

Stay tuned for more updates.