"Says the guy who never got laid": Piers Morgan call out Nick Fuentes as the latter calls women "difficult to be around"

Nick Fuentes is trending for his comments on women while he appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, December 8. The political commentator’s words eventually led to a reaction from Morgan during the interview.

The recent conversation featured Morgan addressing the topic of Nick not getting married over the years, claiming that the latter has been resisting the same for a long time. Piers even displayed a video of Nick where the live-streaming personality shared his opinion about women.

Nick Fuentes was heard saying in the other video that women talk a lot, adding that they are not so hot and are “fat” and “chubby.” At one point, Piers asked Nick if he was attracted to women, and Fuentes agreed. Nick clarified that he is not gay and added:

“I will say that women are very difficult to be around.”

Fuentes claimed that women should not get the right to vote and stay at home, following which Morgan described Nick as a “misogynist old dinosaur.” The broadcaster even addressed the fact of women being annoying and getting old in the future.

Morgan then asked Nick if he had ever gotten intimate with anyone. While Fuentes replied with a “no”, Piers continued:

“Wow. Says the guy who’s never got laid. Wow. You think you are an expert in women given you never got laid?”

Nick Fuentes opens up on the reasons behind not getting married

As mentioned, Piers Morgan played a video of Nick, referring to the comments made by the media personality about women. The popular journalist questioned Fuentes about why he believes that people should avoid being near women because they can be “ghastly” and have children.

Nick Fuentes claimed that he had always advised his followers to get married since he believes that it is the only way to “have s*x.” While speaking to Morgan, the 27-year-old said that he is not planning to exchange vows right now, as he is being targeted by many people.

“My wife would be screaming about that. Me, you know, I have to be able to take risks and be able to say these things. It’s difficult to bring a family into a life that’s like that. But for my followers, I tell them to get married”, Fuentes added.

Piers once again addressed Nick’s opinion in the other video, following which Fuentes claimed that Morgan was “extrapolating.” Notably, the online personality had even questioned Nick about the benefits of getting married to women, referring to Fuentes’ words about women being annoying.

The Illinois, U.S. native replied to Morgan that men have to tie the knot despite knowing that women are annoying and talk a lot. Nick Fuentes explained, as he continued:

“We can get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can get them to the promised land. But it’s going to be a little annoying in the meantime.”

While the video has been receiving different responses on social media, it has received more than one million views, as of this writing.