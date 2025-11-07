"You're not my editor, buzz off" - Tucker Carlson responds to facing criticism over Nick Fuentes interview on The Megyn Kelly Show

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

On Thursday, November 6, Tucker Carlson appeared as a guest on Megyn Kelly's show, where the podcasters discussed multiple subjects, one of which was Nick Fuentes.

In a video clip from the interview posted on X, Kelly claimed that people had been questioning his interview with Fuentes - which aired last month, on October 28.

Tucker Carlson puts Megyn Kelly in her place about not pushing back on the "vile" things that Nick Fuentes said.



"Do your own interview. You're not my editor, buzz off. You wanna yell at Fuentes, I'll give you my Cell. Call him." pic.twitter.com/L6KNt79SIa — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) November 6, 2025

The public wanted to know why Tucker didn't ask Nick about any of the "vile" things he had said. Responding to them, Carlson said:

"Do your own interview, the way you wanna do it. You're not my editor, buzz off. You wanna yell at Nick Fuentes? I'll give you my cell, call him. Go sit and yell at him and feel virtuous."

Carlson then went on to compare his Nick Fuentes interview with that of his sit-down with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, from last year. Recalling that the viewers were coming at him for not yelling at Putin back then, Tucker said:

"Why? So that I can show that I'm a good person. I care about what my wife thinks, what my children think, and God thinks, and that's it. I don't need to prove that I'm a good person to you... I'm just doing my thing, which is I wanna understand what people think. I'm committed to that, and if you don't like, don't watch."

For the unversed, Carlson's interview with Putin aired on February 8, 2025, and was the first-ever interview the Russian President did with a Western journalist since 2022 (after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began).

​ "I didn't think it would become what it's become": Tucker Carlson on his Fuentes interview

Eslewhere in his conversation with Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson also expressed his shock at the backlash his Nick Fuentes interview had attracted. Carlson told Kelly:

"I decided to do it, and I thought it would be controversial. I didn’t think it would become what it’s become. I’m not going to offer any defense other than... It’s kind of interesting."

Tucker then pointed out that even if Fuentes - who is considered a white supremist - might not have been such a "good" person, that shouldn't have surprised the viewers. He continued:

"I’m doing this for 34 years, so I’ve interviewed everybody, most of them, bad people, to be honest, right? I interviewed Liberian militia leaders during the Liberian Civil War, all cannibals, every single one of them had tasted human flesh.

The political commentator also told Megyn that he told Fuentes exactly what he wanted to, which was that "it’s totally legitimate to criticize any foreign country, from Belgium to Congo to Israel, because they’re foreign countries."

​