Laura Loomer denies having foreign bank accounts after Roger Stone blasts her for accusing Tucker Carlson of getting bribed by Qatar

VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer. (Photo by Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Political consultant Roger Stone criticized Laura Loomer after she accused Tucker Carlson of being bribed by Qatar. In Stone's tweet dated December 7, he claimed that Loomer had foreign bank accounts. In a follow-up tweet, Stone wrote that Loomer needs psychiatric help and that if he were Carlson, he would have already sued her.

Meanwhile, Laura Loomer responded to the tweets soon. In a post, she denied the claims of possessing foreign bank accounts and wrote,

"What does this even mean? Stop implying that I have foreign bank accounts. I do not. You know what you're trying to imply by suggesting I'm a foreign agent and it's just totally absurd and completely dishonest."

She further reacted to the part where Stone called her his friend. Loomer wrote,

"Don't say you're my friend when you post blatant lies about me. You know what you're saying is a total lie. It's disgusting."

By the end of the tweet, Loomer accused Roger Stone of blatantly lying about her even though she was one of the few people who had been loyal to him. She even called Stone's remarks "defamatory" in nature. The comment section is filled with reactions from netizens, many of whom extended support to Loomer.

Many netizens even addressed Loomer, telling her that Roger Stone was never her friend.

What did Roger Stone say about Laura Loomer in his tweets?

As previously mentioned, Roger Stone made some serious claims against Laura Loomer through his recently uploaded tweets. From accusing her of possessing foreign bank accounts to advising her to seek a psychiatrist's help, Stone Stone made several questionable remarks about Loomer. In one of the tweets, the political consultant wrote,

"Laura Loomer and Tucker Carlson are both longtime friends of mine but Laura needs psychiatric help for her obsession regarding Tucker... See a shrink Laura you ain't right in the head."

In this tweet, Stone even claimed that no attorney across the United States is willing to represent Loomer and defend her. A second tweet has been posted by Roger Stone in which he accused her of having foreign bank accounts where she has been receiving money.

"Due to the ability to quite legally obtain all of Laura Loomer's bank and financial records offshore very soon, you'll know exactly who's paying her and why," wrote Stone in his tweet.

Many tweeted in response to Roger Stone's tweets, with some questioning his behavior since they were friends. These tweets surfaced after Laura Loomer questioned Tucker Carlson getting invited to speak at the Doha Forum. In a tweet posted on December 4, Loomer shared her take on the same and claimed that Carlson "has been promoting Islam extensively."

She also accused Carlson of "downplaying the threat of Islamic terrorism" in the West. In her tweet, Loomer even called Tucker Carlson "Tucker Qatarlson." It is to be noted that the event would be attended by a lot of other prominent people such as Donald Trump Jr., Bill Gates, and Hillary Clinton, to name a few.