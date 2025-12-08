Which cities will Bob Dylan hit on his 2026 ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour? Details explored

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performs at the Live Aid benefit concert, held at the John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 13th July 1985. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan’s still rolling with his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, tossing in extra shows through 2026. On December 7, 2025, his website popped up with fresh dates - this round packs 27 U.S. gigs, kicking off March 21 somewhere mid-country, wrapping May 1 in Texas.

Bob Dylan got people talking online on November 13, 2025, after dropping a short update on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. Even if it was just a few words, the message made clear the trip isn't ending - fresh dates could pop up. Fans heard from the legend that extra gigs may roll out by early spring 2026, yet full details on cities or precise timing will come soon enough.

He wrote:

"To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show . We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later"

Folks figured this tour’d wrap up by 2024 - but nope, it’s still moving fast past a busy 2025 stacked with gigs across Europe and spots on the Outlaw Music Festival lineup. The upcoming concerts? They’re dishing out tracks from that 2020 album sharing the tour’s title; tickets drop December 12, right before Bob Dylan hits 85 early in the new year.

Bob Dylan maps out 27-stop spring run across the Midwest and South

Bob Dylan is now preparing to make the spring an active one, with the first spark of the 27 shows beginning March 21 at the Orpheum Theater and concluding May 1 in Abilene, Texas. New shows are introduced nearly every day, whether in big towns or smaller cities throughout the Midwest and South - Grand Rapids, Detroit, Louisville, Cleveland, Knoxville, Asheville, Macon, Baton Rouge, and smaller places are on the list, as Live For Live Music reported.

All the tickets will be on sale beginning December 12 on his official site. Though Dylan continues to confuse things with live mixes - where some old songs emerge during festivals or the 2020 shock move sees drummer Anton Fig brought on when the 2025 tour began, leaving people wondering what surprise would happen next.

Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour kicks off a packed spring run in 2026, hopping between cities from the heartland down into the southern states.

It starts March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska - Orpheum Theater - with shows lined up back to back. The next day brings him to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hitting Mary W. Sommervold Hall. By March 24, he lands in Rochester, Minnesota, playing Mayo Civic Center Arena. One night later, Iowa City hosts him at Hancher Auditorium.

Then comes La Crosse, Wisconsin, on the 27th, using the La Crosse Center as the stage. Rockford, Illinois, steps in on March 28 at Coronado Theatre. Two days later, on March 30, Waukegan welcomes him to the Genesee Theatre. He wraps early April stops with Muncie, Indiana’s Emens Auditorium on March 31. After that? Michigan calls - he plays Grand Rapids on April 2 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Saginaw gets its turn April 3 at The Theater. Finally, Detroit closes this leg on April 4, live at Masonic Temple Theatre. The tour rolls on - April 6 hits Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace; then April 9 lands in Columbus, Ohio, playing Palace Theatre instead.

Next up, Cleveland, Ohio, gets its turn April 10 inside KeyBank State Theatre; after that, Dayton follows on April 12 with Winsupply Theatre lighting up. Knoxville, Tennessee, joins the lineup April 14 from the Civic Auditorium stage; Bowling Green, Kentucky steps in two days later on April 16 using SKyPAC as backdrop.

Then, Chattanooga, Tennessee, takes over on April 17 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. Moving southward, Asheville, North Carolina hosts action on April 19 via the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium; Spartanburg, South Carolina answers back on April 20 out of their Memorial Auditorium space. Macon, Georgia, fires up April 22 within Macon City Auditorium walls; Dothan, Alabama, keeps it going the next day, April 23, at Dothan Civic Center.

Jackson, Mississippi, pulses April 25 live from Thalia Mara Hall; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, echoes loud April 27 across the Raising Cane’s River Center floor. Shreveport, Louisiana, responds April 28 by activating Shreveport Municipal Auditorium; Tyler, Texas, carries the flame forward April 29 through Cowan Center beams. Final call comes May 1 when Abilene, Texas wraps everything at Abilene Auditorium - hitting towns one after another without pause.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!