Did Bob Dylan comment on Charlie Kirk? Viral statement claim debunked

Bob Dylan has not responded to the rumors related to his reaction to Charlie Kirk's death until now (Image via Getty)

Bob Dylan is grabbing a lot of attention on social media after certain posts by Facebook pages such as Kollam Media stated that he said a few words for Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

As per the rumors that are going viral, Dylan referred to Charlie Kirk by saying:



“If you want people to speak kindly after you’re gone, speak kindly while you’re alive. I stand by this. Be kind - now more than ever.”



However, the news is not true as Bob Dylan has not reacted to the late political activist’s death on any platform.

Furthermore, he has not spoken to any outlet so far, and the ongoing reports about his statement are a part of the AI-generated claims of popular personalities speaking on Kirk’s demise.







Notably, multiple pictures and videos made through AI about Charlie Kirk have been creating headlines for the last few days.

According to The Independent, the AI photos and clips started appearing on social media hours after his death was reported.

One of the clips has already received thousands of views, where Kirk can be spotted in heaven with piano music being added to the background, and Charlie looking into the camera.

Similar reports of Bob Dylan’s tribute to Charlie Kirk went viral earlier this month

As mentioned, AI-generated content related to Kirk has been trending everywhere ever since he was shot dead.

While a report of Bob Dylan commenting on Charlie is already going viral, similar rumors have created headlines this month.

One of them claimed that Bob Dylan and other artists like Bruce Springsteen paused their performance to express their grief over Kirk’s demise, as per Fast Company.

The news was eventually revealed to be fake.

The second rumor stated that Dylan performed outside the headquarters of Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

The report claimed that the general public who came to attend the show were spotted getting emotional as Dylan reportedly started singing the acoustic version of Blowin’ in the Wind.

Apart from Kirk, Bruce Springsteen has also been a victim of similar rumors, where the Facebook page of US News shared a picture featuring him laying flowers at the memorial of Charlie.

According to Fast Company, the caption of the post stated:



“He took a deep breath, looked toward Kirk’s young daughters, and said through shaking words: ‘I’ve buried friends, I’ve buried heroes… but watching children lose a father cuts deeper than any song I’ve ever written.”



On September 12, 2025, CBS News reported that AI tools were used to spread different claims, conspiracy theories, and individuals allegedly associated with the death of Charlie Kirk.

Apart from that, AI pictures of individuals appearing older than the suspect, Tyler Robinson, also went viral in the same period.

Although more AI claims have been emerging on social media and other platforms, Charlie’s family members have yet to react to the same.