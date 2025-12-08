What did Marjorie Taylor Greene reveal about GOP Fear of Trump in her first interview since announcing her exit?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took her first major interview since announcing her resignation from Congress to expose how some Republicans view President Donald Trump behind his back. Insisting in a broadcast interview that many of her colleagues are not nearly as loyal to him behind closed doors as they show outwardly.

In an interview with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes, Greene said a big cohort of Republican members are “terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” explaining that the fear of Trump’s retribution effectively dictates behavior on Capitol Hill.

In their bid for his support, Greene said some of the lawmakers now claiming to be his allies ridiculed him openly before he won last year’s 2024 primary.

🚨HOLY SHIT: Marjorie Taylor Greene just confirmed many House Republicans FAKE public support of Donald Trump out of FEAR he'll write a nasty Truth Social post about him.

That is not Democracy. It's COWARDICE.



— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 7, 2025

Greene said what Republicans are saying about Trump in private conversations “would surprise people,” and she described how many who had despised him quickly changed their perspective when it was clear that he would once again lead the party.

She said she witnessed colleagues making fun of how he talks, until his primary triumph nudged them to “start kissing his ass” and donning MAGA hats.

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his ass, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she remarked.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recent controversies involving Donald trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments are the latest twist in a fraught moment for her relationship with the president. Greene was one of Trump’s most outspoken allies for years, but she has more recently split with him on major issues, in particular the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

She said to Stahl that Trump was “furious” with her for having signed a discharge petition crafted to demand the release of all government documents related to Epstein.

Though Trump eventually signed bipartisan legislation forcing the Justice Department to release the materials, Greene said their conversation about it was strained, with Trump warning that the information would “hurt people.”

The congresswoman also alluded to growing tension between herself and Trump in recent months. Trump has publicly called her a “traitor,” a word Greene said had dangerous implications.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house, and then I got several direct death threats on my son.



Lesley Stahl: You blame him.



— Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) December 8, 2025

She connected the president’s rhetoric to threats against her family, including a threat to bomb her home with a pipe bomb. Death threats against her son arrived in messages echoed from Trump’s own words, Greene said, which she described as “directly fueled by President Trump.”

"After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son," she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene also implied that her ideological differences with Trump go beyond the Epstein matter, accusing him of not standing up for working class Americans and getting too close to large corporate interests.

"Those are the areas that are still getting everything they want, while the people, we’re still out here saying, ‘We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors," Marjorie Taylor Greene stated.

She identified herself as “America First,” separating her brand from the MAGA philosophy that she said is now “President Trump’s phrase.”