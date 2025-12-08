Italian Fitness Influencer Alessandro Antonicelli Dies After Two-Year Cancer Battle

Alessandro Antonicelli posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@pettor_ale)

Italian fitness influencer Alessandro Antonicelli, who had gained a large online following for sharing his commitment to training and openly discussing the health problems he faced, has died at the age of 26 following a two-year fight with cancer.

His passing was reported on December 6 in a statement posted to his official Instagram account, where he had more than 193,000 followers.

"Today the world is a bit emptier: Ale flew away, free from pain, finding the peace he deserved. We know how much you've loved and supported him, but now we ask you to protect this painful time his family, girlfriend and friends are going through," the post read.

Antonicelli was a social media personality who developed a large following in the fitness industry and inspired others with his discipline. His internet journey took a new direction in August 2023 when he announced he had been diagnosed with chondroblastic osteosarcoma, an uncommon and aggressive type of cancer that starts in the bones.

The diagnosis followed months of persistent fatigue and excruciating knee pain, symptoms he had initially attributed to the stress of training.

Four years ago, after publicly disclosing his diagnosis, Antonicelli started blogging updates about his treatments and using social media to build awareness and funds for cancer research. His openness about the diagnosis and determination during treatment served as an inspiration to many fans, who lauded his honesty and fortitude.

A look into Alessandro Antonicelli's struggles with cancer

Alessandro Antonicelli received aggressive chemotherapy following his diagnosis, according to a GoFundMe page posted after his death.

In December 2023, he was operated on by having his entire femur muscle, knee and hip joints removed as well as part of his quadriceps muscle. His leg was rebuilt with a total femur prosthesis, but even after such radical surgery, Antonicelli continued to encounter obstacles.

In August 2024, doctors found that the cancer had spread to his clavicle and lower back, and he underwent radiotherapy at the National Cancer Institute in Milan, where he had moved to study human nutrition.

Despite ongoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the cancer progressed. His health deteriorated in mid-2025, and by November he was hospitalized for a couple of weeks after being unable to control the pain.

Even as he deteriorated, Antonicelli forced himself to exercise and read. He moved to Los Angeles early in 2025, where he trained at Gold’s Gym and met Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom he had long idolized.

During his treatment, Antonicelli also started a fundraiser in which he sold hats with messages like “F* Cancer” and “You Are Not Alone”. Donations and proceeds, as well as money from the GoFundMe, went to the National Cancer Institute of Milan to advance cancer research and treatment. The fundraiser has raised over €160,000 so far.