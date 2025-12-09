Candace Owens responds to Tim Pool's slew of angry words against her, insinuates the podcaster is mentally struggling

Candace Owens reshared Tim Pool's video on X while reacting to it (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens recently responded to the comments of Tim Pool on his podcast, TimCast. The latter described Owens as a “scumbag” in the show and continued to criticize the political commentator, claiming that she was making a lot of people suffer.

A video of Tim’s comments is already trending. Owens reshared the clip through X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 8. Owens wrote:

"He is genuinely not well right now. I wouldn’t turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it."

As of this writing, Tim Pool has not replied to Candace Owens through any platform. The viral clip featured the former using other words while sharing his opinion on Owens. Pool even alleged in the video that she was “burning down everything.” However, Tim did not specify exactly what he was referring to.

Tim also stated that he has reportedly received a lot of messages from conservatives, criticizing them at the same time, and addressing the fact that they had not called out Owens until now. Pool even gave the example of some texts sent to him and told them not to contact him anymore.

“Don’t fu**ing DM me. Like I did something for you as you cower, as you fu**ing cower, scared that she’ll put you on her thumbnail and claim you benefitted from Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which she’s doing to me right fu**ing now. I’m fu**ing done with these people.”

Tim Pool claims that someone opened fire near his property: Latest social media posts explained

The popular podcast host is already trending for his comments on Candace Owens. However, he has once again created headlines after opening up about a recent incident that occurred near his residence.

Although Tim Pool did not reveal the exact location, he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 6, that someone opened fire while approaching his property in a vehicle. The YouTuber confirmed that no one has been injured.

“Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil,” Pool added.

On the other hand, the authorities of Harpers Ferry and West Virginia did not confirm any such incident being reported from their side, as they spoke to The Independent. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has yet to comment on the matter.