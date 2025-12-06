What is Martha Stewart’s net worth? Fortune explored as Emmy winner shrugs off legal issues around her property burial plan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Martha Stewart attends Netflix's "Martha" premiere at Paris Theater on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Martha Stewart is back in headlines, this time not for a business move, but for candidly outlining her end-of-life wishes while also reminding the world of her towering wealth, estimated at around $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She shared these thoughts during an interview on Shawn Killinger’s show “50+ & Unfiltered,” where she explained she’d like her body turned into compost right on her land, inspired by the peaceful way she buries beloved pets at her sprawling 150-acre home in New York. She said (via Fox News):

"Oh, I’m going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields. We have a pet cemetery. And the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant lovely grave... I want to go there."

Martha Stewart’s unusual wishes for her funeral stirred talk again when Killinger brought them up, wondering if such a move would break rules or get rejected. She skipped talking about laws, noting it wouldn’t hurt anyone, plus it happens on land she fully owns. No coffin, no ceremony - she’s sticking to that choice without compromise. Rather than go the usual route, she prefers something unique, shaped by what matters to her, even if others don’t get it. She further said:

"It’s not going to hurt anybody, it’s my property... But these coffin things and all that stuff, no way."

The award-winning icon, known for horses and critters roaming her grounds, didn’t sweat legal questions about her plan - just gave a straight-up look at how she pictures saying goodbye.

Martha Stewart gets real about aging, beauty choices, and her plan to choose terramation over a traditional burial

Martha Stewart opened up about private decisions in the same fresh podcast chat - talking through her views on dying, beauty fixes, and how she handles aging. Instead of traditional burial, she’s set on trying terramation, a greener option when life ends. She hasn’t touched plastic surgery yet, but won’t rule it out completely down the line. She said:

"Nope. I'm trying not to ever go under the knife. It doesn't appeal to me. I have this theory, if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict, but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good and be good for a whole life. I'm 84 years old and I'm trying really hard to look good."

Now at 84, she sticks to routine habits and daily care to stay looking like herself.

