Katy Perry Shares Intimate Japan Photos With Justin Trudeau as Romance Goes Public (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have officially made their Instagram debut as a couple. On Saturday, December 6th, the 41-year-old singer shared pictures and video snippets from a fresh getaway to Japan, where she hung out with the ex-Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau.

Katy Perry showed up with Trudeau on October 25 - her first official outing- which sparked media buzz right away. They got seen at Crazy Horse in Paris, catching a show; it was tied to either Katy or Trudeau's mom's birthday bash, per TMZ.

Katy Perry shares candid Tokyo moments with Justin Trudeau amid rumored romance

Katy Perry took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from her Tokyo tour. One snap shows Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau snuggled outside, cheeks pressed tight; another captures them eating side by side, tossing sweet looks back and forth. Then there's footage that seems like some kind of hands-on art display - giving followers a close-up peek at how they’ve been spending their days.

She captioned the post as:

"tokyo times on tour and more

( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️"

In her Japan visit during the Lifetimes Tour, pop artist Katy Perry met ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau - then both joined former Japanese leader Fumio Kishida and his spouse Yuko on December 3. A cheerful snapshot near a Christmas tree, posted by Kishida on X, called Katy Perry Trudeau’s "partner," showing her beside the political figure. Kishida captioned the image as:

"Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch. During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the "Japan-Canada Action Plan," sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way."

The look sparked fresh curiosity about Katy Perry and Trudeau’s rumored link - rumors that began spreading last summer when they were seen in Montreal, right after Perry broke up with Orlando Bloom and Trudeau split from Sophie Grégoire. Since then, rumors say they’ve stayed tight; Trudeau even supposedly flew to California to meet Katy Perry during her tour downtime, adding more talk about how close they might really be, as reported by People.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!