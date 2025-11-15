How is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau responding to ex Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dating? Motivational speaker reflects on staying centered as their public romance gains traction

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry are dating, and the former’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is focusing only on positive things.
On the November 12, 2025, episode of the Arlene is Alone podcast, Sophie admitted that while it was reasonable that she would be affected by their relationship, it was ultimately up to her to choose “music over the noise”:
“We’re human beings and stuff affects us. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.”
She added;
“I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers,” she continued, noting, “The woman I become through this is my decision.”
Sophie and Justin married in 2005 and have three children together: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.
In the November 12, 2025, podcast episode, Sophie revealed that she and Justin were a unit when prioritizing their kids’ wellbeing. She emphasized that she was not a single mom:
“I’m definitely not a single mom. I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love for and availability for his children.”
The former show host stated that the family she created with Justin was one of her most outstanding achievements.
She explained that, regardless of the separate lives she and Justin lived, they made a conscious decision to always work for the good of their family:
“We have separate lives but one family life,” she continued. “You need a common, conscious decision of, ‘Our family is our greatest creation and we're going to feed it together, no matter if we're on different life paths.’”
She revealed that coparenting wasn’t always easy, but it was the “adult” thing to do.
