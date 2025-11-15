How is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau responding to ex Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dating? Motivational speaker reflects on staying centered as their public romance gains traction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada arrives alongside his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to the Microsoft Theater for the opening ceremonies of the IX Summit of the Americas on June 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leaders from North, Central and South America will travel to Los Angeles for the summit to discuss issues such as trade and migration. The United States is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994, when it took place in Miami. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry are dating, and the former’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is focusing only on positive things.



On the November 12, 2025, episode of the Arlene is Alone podcast, Sophie admitted that while it was reasonable that she would be affected by their relationship, it was ultimately up to her to choose “music over the noise”:

“We’re human beings and stuff affects us. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.”

She added;

“I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers,” she continued, noting, “The woman I become through this is my decision.”

Sophie and Justin married in 2005 and have three children together: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

“I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love and availability to his children”: Sophie talks about coparenting with Justin

In the November 12, 2025, podcast episode, Sophie revealed that she and Justin were a unit when prioritizing their kids’ wellbeing. She emphasized that she was not a single mom:

“I’m definitely not a single mom. I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love for and availability for his children.”

The former show host stated that the family she created with Justin was one of her most outstanding achievements.

She explained that, regardless of the separate lives she and Justin lived, they made a conscious decision to always work for the good of their family:

“We have separate lives but one family life,” she continued. “You need a common, conscious decision of, ‘Our family is our greatest creation and we're going to feed it together, no matter if we're on different life paths.’”

She revealed that coparenting wasn’t always easy, but it was the “adult” thing to do.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for informative articles.