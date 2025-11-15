Gabby's Dollhouse season 12: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Gabby's Dollhouse © Netflix

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12 is nearing completion! The highly anticipated new season of the interactive kids' show will premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2025. After a long wait since Season 11's February 2025 release, Gabby and her colorful cat friends will have new adventures.

This season, Gabby and her dollhouse-sized cat friends, the Gabby Cats, continue their fun-filled adventures. Gabby's Dollhouse creates a magical world with live-action and animation.

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12 will feature more mysterious Meow Meow Mailbox deliveries and miniature adventures.

The cats will interact as Gabby explores fun themes like creativity, teamwork, and imagination.

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12: When does the series arrive?

The much-awaited series will officially be released on Netflix on November 17, 2025 at 12am PT. Fans can stream all six episodes starting from the release date.

Netflix will exclusively stream Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12. All episodes of this Netflix Original series will be available to stream at once.

What to expect from Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12

Season 12 of Gabby's Dollhouse features Gabby shrinking to dollhouse size and exploring magical cat-filled worlds. Each episode of the new season features fan-favorite crafts, games, and songs.

Gabby and the Gabby Cats—Pandy Paws, Cakey, and MerCat—will solve problems and explore new adventures to inspire young minds.

Cast of Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12

The core cast of Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12 remains the same, featuring Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby.

The enthusiastic young girl shrinks down to the size of her dollhouse to embark on fun-filled adventures with her cat friends.

Tucker Chandler voices Gabby's partner and best friend, Pandy Paws. Kitty/panda hybrid Pandy Paws is cheerful and playful.

Tucker Chandler voices Pandy from Season 1's "Grandma CatRat," with Logan Bailey from "Mermaid Christmas Cruise" on.

Carlita, a purple and teal cat/car hybrid, is voiced by Carla Tassara. Carlita, a daring Gabby Cat, adds energy and humor to the show. Juliet Donenfeld voices mini-white kitty/cupcake Gabby Cat Cakey.

Juliet's voice captures Cakey's fun and friendly nature, and her love of baking sweets adds a delicious touch to the series.

Eduardo Franco portrays lavender cat/dj Daniel James "DJ" Catnip. Eduardo is a fan favorite because his energetic and playful voice shows DJ Catnip's quirky personality and musical talents.

Donovan Patton voices CatRat, a sneaky blue kitty/rat hybrid who appears in every room. Donovan perfectly captures CatRat's mischievousness.

Multicolored cat/pillow Pillow Cat is voiced by Sainty Nelsen. Pillow Cat is sweet, gentle, and always ready to help, with Sainty's voice.

Finally, Tara Strong voices pink kitty/fairy Gabby Cat with magical powers, Kitty Fairy.

With her clear, pink wings and flower crown, Kitty Fairy spreads joy and magic, and Tara’s iconic voice adds an extra layer of charm to the character.

Gabby's Dollhouse season 11 recap

Gabby's Dollhouse season 11 premiered February 17, 2025. Gabby received a Meow Meow Mailbox delivery at the start of each dollhouse episode.

Gabby taught kittens about community, kindness, and care while making crafts with them this season. Gabby and the Gabby Cats explored new creative projects all seasons.

Gabby and Pandy shrank to care for kittens in the dollhouse to start the season. The trio and CatRat cared for the newborn kittens and created a Kitty Care Ear.

Gabby and her friends celebrated Benny the kitten's first tooth in the second episode.

Party and craft themes like Kitty-tine's Day continued. Gabby helped Googie find its mother in later episodes, emphasizing family.

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12 will be available to stream on Netflix.