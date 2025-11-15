How did Elizabeth Franz pass away? Tony-winning actress celebrated for her iconic role as Linda Loman dies at 84

Linda Hamilton, Elle Macpherson, & Elizabeth Franz (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

Death of a Salesman actress Elizabeth Franz has died aged 84. She died from a severe reaction to her cancer medication at her home in Woodbury, Connecticut, her husband Christopher Pelham confirmed in a New York Times story published on November 15, 2025.



Franz’s impressive performance as Linda Loman in Death of a Salesman earned her a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play in 1999.

She played the sensual and assertive wife of Willy Loma and received high praise from legendary playwright Arthur Miller.

Franz was born in Ohio to a father who was a factory worker and a mother who battled with mental illness.

She secured awards and nominations because of her outstanding performances on and off Broadway.



She won an Obie Award in 1982 for playing a nun in Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You. She secured a Tony nomination in 1983 after the release of Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Franz revealed to the Times that her performance in Death of a Salesman was different from the others; she discovered strong personality traits whilst playing the role:

“Discovered in the role the basic underlying powerful protectiveness, which comes out as fury, and that in the past, in every performance I know of, was simply washed out.”

She spoke on the bond between Linda and Willy’s characters:

"You can say anything because you know in the end you're going to be in that bed, curled up and having the most wonderful conversations. When she's curled up in his arms and she's singing to him — you can't tell me that isn't a very sexual moment.”'

Elizabeth Franz reprised the role for a television adaptation by Showtime, and it earned her an Emmy nomination.

She revealed to The Times that her Tony-winning performance was inspired by her father’s experience as a blue-collar worker.

Other Broadway productions that Franz appeared in include Getting Married, The Cherry Orchard and The Cemetery.

