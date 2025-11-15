How did Todd Snider pass away? Folk hero dies at 59, remembered for clever lyrics and unforgettable storytelling

Singer Todd Snider performs at Farm Aid 2014, Raleigh, North Carolina, September 13, 2014. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Alt-country singer Todd Snider has died aged 59. A day before he passed away on November 15, 2025, the singer’s family shared that he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia and was experiencing breathing difficulties.



Salt Lake City police arrested Snider on charges of disorderly conduct, threat of violence and trespassing.

After his release, Snider revealed on November 3, 2025, that he was the "victim of a violent assault" outside his hotel and canceled his Lonesome and Then Some tour to receive medical attention. His statement read:

“We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon.”

The Alright Guy crooner’s condition seemingly worsened as his friends and family urged fans on November 14, 2025, to pray for him:

"Right now we’re asking everyone who loves Todd to hold him in your thoughts in whatever way feels right to you. Say a prayer, light a candle, roll one up, send strength, or just keep him close in your heart. You’ve carried him through so much over the years, and he needs that from all of us now more than ever."

The 59-year-old was known as a masterful storyteller and a talented songwriter.

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words?”: Todd Snider’s record label mourns the loss of the iconic singer

In a statement released on Instagram on November 15, 2025, Aimless Inc., the record label founded by the late singer, mourned his passing, stating:

"Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, Folk Hero, Poet of the World, Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., Storyteller, and beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world.”

They added:

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?”

Snider ventured into the music industry as a Troubadour. He worked with legends Jimmy Buffett and Billy Joe Shaver before releasing his hit 2004 album East Nashville Skyline.

Condolatory messages have continued to pour in from fans, friends and colleagues.