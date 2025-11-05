Todd Snider addiction struggles and more amid singer’s hospitalisation and subsequent arrest

Singer Todd Snider performs at Farm Aid 2014, Raleigh, North Carolina, September 13, 2014. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Singer songwriter Todd Snider was arrested after being hospitalized while in Utah for his High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 tour. Snider was taken to Salt Lake City’s Holy Cross Hospital after he became "the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel” on November 2, according to Distractify.

The singer was discharged from the Utah hospital after the assault, but he insisted that he should remain at the hospital for treatment, according to KUTV.

As per the news outlet, Snider sweared and screamed at the staff after being told to leave, according to an affidavit.

He soon returned, however, and KUTV noted that after warning a member of the staff that he would kick his “a**,” he was booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Billboard reports that according to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department, Snider was taken into custody and “booked into jail for disorderly conduct, trespassing and making threats of violence.”

According to People Magazine, Snider was released by 3:00 a.m. on November 3.

This is not Snider’s first brush with the law. The singer, who has a history of dr*g and alcohol abu*se, once admitted that he wrote his 2009 song, Greencastle Blues, while in prison, as per NPR.

During an interview with the news outlet, Snider, in his 40s at the time, said,

“While I was in there, I was kicking myself. I thought, 'Here I am in jail, still going to jail late into my 40s every once in a while.’”

About Todd Snider’s struggles with addiction and mental health

Todd Snider has attended rehab multiple times for his dr*g and alcohol addiction. He first went to rehab in 1997, after having taken morphine for 60 consecutive days, as per New York Times. He told the publication:

“I’ve always had back trouble, and I thought: ‘This stuff is good for when I feel sick. I can’t feel my body. This is good for everything.’”

He also reflected on taking harder dr*gs, and referred to the time after completing his album, Viva Satellite, and said to New York Times,

“That was the first time I got hooked on hard drugs…I kind of checked out there for a few years. I’d do shows and just make up songs. I don’t even remember making ‘New Connection.’”

New Connection was Snider’s 2002 album.

Snider was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, notes NPR. The folk singer has often wondered about the connection between his artistry and his mental health, and during a conversation with NPR, reflected and said,

“I don't know why a person with a job as good as mine, with as much freedom as me, would get as depressed as I can get…I write a lot of songs going in and out of those types of things. I kind of write myself out of those holes.”

By 2003, the shock of a friend’s death left Snider on the brink again, when he became addicted to Oxycontin and attended rehab for the second time.

Snider, who left his home in Portland as a teenager and couch surfed before finding his way as a musician, met his former wife Melita while attending a dr*g and alcohol rehab, according to Nashville Scene.

The marriage, however, fell apart by 2014, when the former couple divorced.

The singer’s back pain intensified his reliance on opiates and painkillers, but he has managed to get clean over the last year, as per Rolling Stone.