Ghost Expands Cereal Lineup With Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Edition

Ghost x Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Cereal (Image via Instagram/@ghostlifestyle)

Ghost, the fast-growing lifestyle sports nutrition brand has announced that it is expanding its presence in the breakfast section with a collaboration: Ghost x Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Cereal. The launch is part of Ghost’s growing collaboration with General Mills, and continues the company’s move into protein-focused functional foods to meet new consumer demands.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Cereal is being positioned as the first of its kind new product that brings together the cinnamon sugar taste of the original cereal with a protein enhanced profile.

With 17g of protein and only 5g of sugar per serving, high-protein seekers looking for a convenient breakfast or snack can now indulge in the delicious taste of Chocolate Cinnamon. The product comes after the launch of Ghost’s Peanut Butter and Marshmallow protein cereals earlier this year, which also targeted fitness focused shoppers.



Ghost revealed the Cinnamon Toast Crunch edition on social media. Early customer feedback from those who tested the cereal before it rolled out later this month stated that it tasted great and filled them up, staying true to the taste of its predecessor with functional benefits.

The small initial release was sold exclusively on Ghost’s website for $9.99 a box, with wider distribution at retailers anticipated later in the month.

The new cereal comes at a time when the overall breakfast category is seeing rapid change. Interest in classic cereals has been waning in recent years, largely due to concerns over sugar content and a trend toward higher-protein, lower-carb diets.

A look into Ghost's rapid expansion as other cereal manufacturers also shift to a more high-protein cereal choice

Cereal giants such as General Mills and W.K. Kellogg Co. have also been innovating new products which focus on protein, less sugar and functionality.

From high-protein and plant-based cereals to snacks that support better sleep, brands are exploring routes back into shoppers’ selection process in the face of a growing number of functional snacks and nutrition-focused foods.

Ghost entering the cereal sector underscores that change, as supplement companies and traditional food producers begin to partner on cross-category offerings aimed at today’s health oriented younger generation of consumers.

Start Your Day with Protein, Not Sugar



Breakfast cereals spike your blood sugar and crash your energy.

Try eggs, oats, or Greek yogurt instead.

Sustained energy > sugar spike. 🍳⚡ pic.twitter.com/uFZOc7DtI1 — SunlaCommunity (@SunlaCommunity) July 4, 2025

Ghost’s blossoming growth is also a symbol of the influence it is having on sports nutrition. The brand has been able to cultivate a dedicated fan base since it was created in 2016 with its nostalgic flavor partnerships and fan forward marketing approach.

Its product range has since expanded to energy drinks, hydration beverages, supplements and functional foods. The company’s momentum was also heightened by Keurig Dr Pepper’s acquisition of a majority stake earlier this summer, which demonstrates strong enthusiasm for the long term promise of Ghost.

With the release of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Cereal, Ghost is positioning itself more and more at the juncture between lifestyle branding and functional nutrition.