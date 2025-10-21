What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 21, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On October 21, 2025, General Hospital sees Drew pressuring Alexis to take Willow’s case, setting off a series of confrontations and confessions across Port Charles.

At Bobbie’s, Kai apologizes to Curtis and admits he now sees Drew’s true colors, while Lulu and Lucas debate whether Michael or Willow is guilty of shooting Drew.

At the Quartermaine mansion, the tea party turns chaotic when Ronnie accuses Tracy of drugging her, leading to a furious showdown that ends with Tracy being thrown out.

Meanwhile, Jordan confides in Anna that Portia is pregnant and keeping it from Curtis, as Trina opens up to Joss about her parents’ divorce.

Anna warns Joss about the dangers tied to her new job, and Portia ultimately agrees to a weekend trip with Isaiah to clear her head.

By day’s end, Alexis strikes a deal with Drew, but his bitterness toward Danny leaves her unsettled.

