What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 21, 2025

On October 21, 2025, General Hospital begins with Drew barging into Alexis’ home uninvited. Alexis scolds him for not knocking, but Drew says the door was unlocked.
He claims he is there to make her an offer she cannot refuse.
Drew offers to pay Alexis double, even triple her normal fee, if she agrees to take Willow’s case. Alexis refuses, but Drew keeps pushing.
When he offers to drop the restraining order and let her spend time with Scout, Alexis is furious that he is using his daughter as leverage and tells him to leave.
Drew asks if this is what Sam would want, promising Alexis will not have to deal with him directly. Alexis agrees to take Willow’s case—but only on one condition.
At Bobbie’s, Kai meets Curtis and apologizes for ignoring his earlier warnings about Drew. He says he is trying to regain Trina’s trust.
Lulu interrupts to ask Curtis about a lead she is pursuing for a freelance story on Drew’s shooting.
Curtis suggests she bring it to Aurora once it’s finished. After she leaves, Curtis confides that his marriage to Portia is over, and Trina will need support.
Kai promises to be there for her. He admits he is torn about continuing to work for Drew, despite having lost respect for him. Curtis advises him to stay for the connections but hold onto his integrity.
Nearby, Lulu works on her story when Lucas joins her. She shares that she overheard Michael tell Dante that if he had shot Drew, Drew would be dead. Michael also said he wished he had framed Willow to send her to jail.
Lulu is convinced Michael was not speaking hypothetically, but Lucas thinks Willow could be the one capable of violence. He calls Willow unstable and a bad mother, saying she blames Drew for losing her kids.
Lucas warns Lulu that Carly will retaliate if she publishes anything against Michael. Lulu insists Michael may not be as innocent as everyone thinks.
At the Quartermaine mansion, Portia denies being pregnant when Jordan confronts her. Jordan points out her behavior at the tea party and her visit to Dr. Navarro. Portia storms off, and Jordan calls Anna to meet her at The Brown Dog.
Inside, chaos breaks out when Ronnie begins acting dizzy. Tracy accuses her of being drunk, but Ronnie insists she’s been drugged and accuses Tracy of spiking her drink. The confrontation explodes, and Ronnie throws Tracy out of the house.
At The Brown Dog, Trina confides in Joss about her parents’ divorce. Jordan tells Anna about Portia’s secret pregnancy, wondering if she should tell Curtis. Anna suspects Portia may not keep the baby.
Portia later vents to Isaiah at work, and he invites her for a weekend getaway to his cabin. She agrees. Back at Alexis’, she finalizes her deal with Drew, though his coldness toward Danny leaves her shaken.
