"I’m in": Kristen Bell responds to Derek Hough calling her his dream Dancing With the Stars’ partner

Derek Hough, the longtime Dancing with the Stars professional and current judge, recently named Kristen Bell as his “dream partner” for the iconic ABC ballroom competition.

The revelation came during an interview promoting Bell’s Netflix series Nobody Wants This, where Hough candidly shared his admiration for the actress.

Hough told Bell:



“You know, when people have always asked me in the past, they'll be like, ‘Who would be your dream partner on Dancing with the Stars?’ And I'm gonna be honest with you, Kristen, you’ve been my number one for a while.”



Bell’s immediate reaction was one of shock, as she covered her face and exclaimed, “What?”

She quickly shared her concern:



“Derek, do you know that I tip over all the time, like even just watching?”



Hough, keeping the conversation playful, suggested she could be moved “like a mannequin,” to which Bell responded, “I’m super malleable.”

The exchange continued with Hough teasing,



"Are we doing this? Is this happening?”



Bell laughed and said:



“I mean, maybe we could do it. I feel like I would need a lot of rehearsal.”



Hough reassured her:



“That’s fine, we’ll put in the work, and will turn you from a tipper to a dipper.”



Bell, evidently charmed, concluded the conversation with:



“I’m in!”



Adam Brody joined the conversation during the interview, asking:



“But is that a fun challenge? Or do you want someone really talented?”



Bell and Hough continued the humour, joking about her malleability and the practice she required to fit the show.

Kristen Bell and the Dancing with the Stars Legacy

Kristen Bell is an actress best known for her roles in series like The Good Place and the Veronica Mars revival, as well as her voice acting in the Frozen series.

Although she has never participated in Dancing with the Stars, her passion for dancing and readiness to move to the ballroom floor have become another chapter in the life of the actress.

As a professional dancer, Derek Hough joined Dancing with the Stars in 2007 at the age of 20. Through the years he had spent on the show, he won several Mirrorball Trophies and was one of the most renowned pros of the series.

In 2020, Hough became a judge, and he is still shaping the competition, with the usual poke at the prospect of going back to the dance floor.

The appearance of Hough and Bell in some form of interaction has given fans of Dancing with the Stars some excitement, even though there are no official plans to announce.

Further emphasized by Hough is Bell being his dream match, given his entire history of being part of the series and still playing a crucial role in determining the pairing of the celebrities.

In the case of Bell, it presents an opportunity to adopt a new shape of performance and inject her personality and humor onto the Dancing with the Stars stage.

With Bell’s enthusiastic response, “I’m in,” fans may one day see her twirling across the Dancing with the Stars floor with Hough.

It appears once a season or at another time on a different show. Still, every time it occurs, it reflects the timeless fascination of Dancing with the Stars, as well as how celebrities and professionals come together to entertain viewers, bond, and even form dream couples that will be remembered by audiences long after the show concludes.

