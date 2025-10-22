What time does High Potential season 2 episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Image via @highpotentialabc/Instagram

High Potential season 2 episode 7, ‘’The One That Got Away,’’ is set to premiere on October 28, 2025, on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The recent episode 6, ‘’Chasing Ghosts,’’ led the LAPD into a haunting yet mysterious murder case, where flashbacks of The Spencer House worsened the condition of a man living there, Danny Sternblatt.

The mansion is speculated to be a haunted house as the couple who lived in the 1940s died mysteriously. Morgan and the LAPD team had to find evidence for the case to prove it was a murder and not a death due to natural causes.

The officers even staged an arrest to force the real killer to reveal herself and admit that she had killed Danny. Two main suspects were Danny’s ex-wife, Lorraine, and his spiritual adviser, Calliope.

The motive for killing Danny was to steal the precious and rare 317-carat diamond necklace designed in Paris in 1946 by Ophelia and Josephine Beaumont. There was a secret room in the mansion that belonged to Maddie (Dash Spencer’s wife) from the 1940s. Danny had mentioned it once to his spiritual advisor, and since then, she has made up her mind to obtain the necklace at any cost. She then fooled Danny into believing the fake ghost stories and killed him by swapping his medicines, leading to him having a cardiac arrest.

Release date of High Potential season 2 episode 7

High Potential season 2 episode 7, ‘’The One That Got Away,’’ is set to air on October 28, 2025, on ABC. The show airs on its usual time slot at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Once the show is broadcast live on ABC, viewers can stream it the very next day on Hulu, starting on Wednesday. Hulu’s subscription plan starts at $9.99/month, and its ad-free plan costs $18.99/month.

Release timing of High Potential season 2 episode 7 across various regions is mentioned in the table below

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) October 28, 2025 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) October 28, 2025 10 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 29, 2025 3 a.m. India (IST) October 29, 2025 7:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) October 29, 2025 4 a.m. Phillipines October 29, 2025 10 a.m. Singapore October 29, 2025 10 a.m. South Korea October 29, 2025 11 a.m.

How many episodes are there in High Potential season 2?

The second season consists of 18 episodes. It follows a weekly release schedule, dropping new episodes weekly on every Tuesday. Once it airs on ABC, the show’s new episodes are available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday.

The first season and the first six episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 6

Episode 6 of High Potential season 2 brought in a Halloween-themed murder mystery for Morgan and Karadec. They get a call from 9-1-1, that three kids have witnessed a murder happening in a ‘’speculated’’ haunted mansion, The Spencer House.

With already having a chilling yet spooky murder case in the house from the 1940s, this time they witnessed a case of a heart patient, Danny Sternblatt. He hallucinated stuff and was even obsessed with the story surrounding the walls of its house.

The lady in the white gown (supposedly a ghost) whom the kids saw on Halloween night was found in the basement when Karadec went to look around. She revealed that she was hired by Danny’s wife, Lorraine, to scare him and force him to sell his house.

The victim believed that his house was haunted, and thereby he always sought advice from his spiritual advisor, Calliope. When she learned from Danny that the house holds a secret room and even has a diamond necklace (which Dash gifted Maddie in the 1940s) inside it, she started to fool him.

She even switched his medicines, which led him to have a heart attack, and once he died, she went to get the necklace, but the LAPD had created a trap for her. She got arrested. Then the narrative moves to Morgan and Ava, who are searching for Roman. They found a few of his belongings from the bag, and what mystery his character holds is yet to be seen in the upcoming episodes.

The synopsis of High Potential season 2 episode 7 reads,