Dancing With the Stars' Elaine Hendrix’s 'Defying Gravity' performance leaves judges in tears

Dancing with the Stars contestant Elaine Hendrix (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars' Week 6, 'Wicked Night,' premiered on October 21, 2025. It featured performances by the celebrity participants and their pro dancers on the musical film Wicked's soundtrack.

Elaine Hendrix performed a contemporary dance to "Defying Gravity," a song from the movie Wicked, alongside her partner, Alan Bersten, which was one of the standout routines that brought the judges to tears.

Hendrix, known for her role in The Parent Trap, has faced physical challenges due to a car accident in 1992, which resulted in a titanium plate being inserted into her foot.

In rehearsals, she became emotional discussing the limitations her injury imposes, stating,

"It's not fun, knowing the limitations of your body, and this song is all about pushing past your limitations."

Elaine Hendrix impressed everyone with her performance in Wicked Night on Dancing With the Stars

Dressed in Elphaba-inspired attire, Hendrix and Bersten's routine began with a dramatic entrance, setting the tone for the performance. The choreography included intricate lifts and expressive movements, culminating in a breathtaking lift that mirrored the iconic moment from the musical.

The audience responded with a standing ovation, and the emotional depth and technical execution visibly moved the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba was deeply touched and even cried. She said,

"I burst into tears because you were so truly in the moment. It was beauty, elegant. I am so proud of you."

Jon M. Chu, guest judge and director of Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good, commented on the performance's emotional resonance, stating,

"It was pure ascension... It's not about control, it's about surrender to your own power."

Derek Hough acknowledged Hendrix's perseverance, noting their previous conversations about her challenges. He said:

"I know you're pushing through some things. You really are defying the odds. You move with such grace and wisdom, and man, you're going to cherish that moment forever."

Bruno Tonioli described the performance as out of this world, praising its ambition and execution:

"The way you inhabited the character was completely true."

The judges awarded Hendrix and Bersten a score of 36 out of 40—comprising four 9s—marking a personal best for Hendrix this season. She said:

"I am 54, I am injured and I just did that!"

While Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas achieved the highest score of the night with a 39, Hendrix's performance stood out for its emotional depth and technical prowess.

During her intro package, Elaine broke down in tears as she told her partner Alan that she was feeling the limitations of her body. She said,

"I have a titanium joint in my right foot. I don't want to let it stop me."

