High Potential season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Did the spiritual advisor kill Danny Sternblatt?

High Potential season 2 episode 6, ‘’Chasing Ghosts,’’ brought in a spooky yet Halloween-type mystery case, where a man named Danny Sternblatt was found dead in The Spencer House. The episode begins with three kids who were probably dared at their Halloween party to drop the pumpkin head at the porch of the haunted house.

The boy, when he went ahead, heard the voice of a man screaming. As they peered into the house, they saw a lady in a white, flowy gown (implying a ghost trying to kill Danny in the creepy mansion).

Morgan and Karadec head to the crime scene, and the victim’s identity is revealed to be a lawyer, Danny Sternblatt, dealing with health issues, especially a bad heart. When sniffing around the house, Morgan found some pills and a black bracelet. She sensed that Danny was a spiritual believer and always hallucinated things around him.

Daphne even revealed that, back in 1940, a famous Hollywood couple – Dash Spencer and Maddie St. Croix— used to live in the same house. Maddie killed herself when she found that Dash had been cheating on her since day one. However, on Halloween night, Dash was found dead in The Spencer House by falling from the staircase, and the case was closed as it looked like an accidental death, but many still believed that Maddie’s ghost had killed him, and she still haunts the mansion.

Danny is divorced, and his wife, Lorraine, was coming back from London when she heard the news. Meanwhile, three kids who saw the murder happen helped the sketch artists to draw what the lady looked like, and she was exactly just as Maddie, making it seem like it was her ghost who killed Danny.

To answer the main question of who killed Danny, it was his spiritual advisor, Calliope. She had learned about the secret room from Danny and was aware of the valuable diamond necklace that had been hidden there for years.

Morgan and Karadec meet Calliope, Danny’s spiritual adviser, in High Potential season 2 episode 6

At the crime scene, Oz notices that there’s a lot of salt on the floor, and Morgan realizes that Danny was protecting himself on the night of Halloween. Danny had made a pentacle with five stones connected by salts (Fluorite, Carnelian, Labradorite, Obsidian and Smoky Quartz). It’s a protection from ghosts in some cultures, and Danny sought help from a spiritual advisor to keep himself safe. Morgan said that there could be the possibility that someone staged a haunting to scare him to death, and was even aware that he had a bad heart. Oz found the visiting card of Calliope.

When they headed to her house, Morgan, with her sharp instinct, found that she was a complete fraud, but she claimed that she never killed him. Danny often seeks advice from her, whether it's related to buying something or her personal life. However, she did reveal that Danny always felt a "cold spot" in the basement and had always heard a woman crying, making the LAPD slightly more convinced that the house is haunted and has possible signs of a spirit.

Back at The Spencer House, Morgan and Karadec looked around the house again. Karadec was searching in the basement, and Morgan was upstairs. However, Morgan did hear some weird voices, but it turned out to be rats. Karadec sees a woman in a white gown in the basement. When she spots him, she runs upstairs, but bumps into Morgan on the way. Morgan even finds her bag, which she kept hidden in a vent.

The fleeing suspect, named Shauna Khurmi, was then taken for interrogation, and while talking to Nick, she said that she was hired by Danny’s wife, Lorraine, to scare him, but she never revealed to her that he has a heart problem.

LAPD heads to meet another suspect, Lorraine, in High Potential season 2 episode 6

When Morgan and Karadec meet Lorraine, she confessed that she did hire Shauna, but her motive was never to kill him; she just wanted to scare him so that he would sell the house. She mentioned that Danny cheated on her, just like Dash cheated on Maddie, linking the two stories that happened in the same house.

Danny was obsessed with the 1940s ghost story, and he even began to imagine himself living the same kind of life as that couple from the story. However, the couple did love each other at some point, as evidenced by the fact that she even showed Danny’s love letters that he had written to Lorraine. However, Morgan finds something suspicious, as the handwriting on the note doesn’t match what they found at his house.

She understood that the pills he was having were not sleeping pills. Meanwhile, the lab reports came in, and they confirmed that someone had swapped the pills with potassium chloride. Soto mentions that ‘’potassium chloride helps in naturalizing the blood and autopsy would’ve never caught it.’’

Karadec even visits Danny's workplace, where he discovers that Danny was obsessed with the house and had its blueprint all over the place. He noticed a 300-square-foot difference between the old and new blueprints, which suggests that the house has a secret room.

It turns out that behind the secret door was Maddie’s room, tucked away for 70+ years. The room was filled with he cloths and essentials, and they did find an extremely precious thing over there — ‘’a rare 317-carat diamond necklace designed in Paris in 1946 by Ophelia and Josephine Beaumont.’’

Morgan understands who the killer is. Nick and the entire LAPD staged a fake arrest in Danny’s case and told the press that Lorraine was arrested for killing her ex-husband. As soon as the spiritual advisor, Calliope, heard the news, she visited the mansion to perform a cleansing ritual at the request of Danny’s daughter (Paloma Nichols).

She tells her that she needs to visit alone to do so and heads straight to the secret room to retrieve the necklace. But she didn’t know that it was a trap. The LAPD was waiting for her to come and retrieve the necklace, and she did so, but then got arrested.

At the end of High Potential season 2 episode 6, Morgan and Ava talk things out and make peace. They then look inside the bag that Arthur had left for them. Inside, they find some of Roman’s old belongings — including a sketch of Ava from when she was in first grade.

Ava asks how her dad could have known about that, and Morgan says maybe he was there at the time. This indicates that Roman has been secretly keeping an eye on Morgan and Ava, despite his apparent distance from them. The reason why he has to stay away and what secrets he’s hiding will be revealed in the next episodes.