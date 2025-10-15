What time does High Potential season 2 episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

High Potential season 2 episode 6, ‘’Chasing Ghosts,’’ is set to premiere on October 21, 2025, on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. High Potential season 2, episode 5, was all about investigative reporter Tori Nolan, a passionate journalist, who exposed illegal activities by traveling all over the world.

She had multiple passports with fake identities and had recently been working as an undercover influencer to expose a protein powder company, Live. Laugh. Lift. However, she was not aware of what she was getting herself into, leading to her death at the hands of the company’s manager, Gavin Tillman.

With a failed science prank for the views, the killer got an opportunity to shoot her amidst the chaos. Her influencer group pranked her with the massive eruption of foam created by mixing a huge amount of peroxide with dye, yeast and soap.

Morgan suspected that she was into exposing a small-scale business, because she had some personal conflicts with the company’s owner, Bobby, a former college classmate whom Tori had once doxxed after she wrote an article about him. However, he took his revenge by cyberbullying her, but now she was back to take him down again.

Bobby, who was the first suspect, was found dead, too. Later, it was revealed that Tillman killed them both to hide his secret illegal business of smuggling drugs into protein powder boxes. Bobby was killed when he overdosed on the drugs, which Tillman mixed in his soup.

Also, Morgan and Ava meet Arthur, the guy who was living in Nevada with Roman’s identity. However, Morgan lashed out at Ava for following her to the coffeehouse and meeting Arthur without her permission.

Towards the end of the episode, he hands them the backpack, which Morgan has not yet opened, and the twists and turns this is going to bring in Morgan’s house are awaited to be seen in the upcoming episodes of High Potential season 2.

Release date of High Potential season 2 episode 6

High Potential season 2 episode 6, ‘’Ghost Warning,’’ is set to premiere on October 21, 2025, on ABC. The show airs on its usual time slot at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Once the show is broadcast live on ABC, viewers can stream the show the very next day on Hulu. Basic subscription plan for Hulu starts at $9.99/month, and its ad-free plan costs $18.99/month.

Release timings of High Potential season 2 episode 6 for various regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) October 21, 2025 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) October 21, 2025 10 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 22, 2025 3 a.m. India (IST) October 22, 2025 7:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) October 22, 2025 4 a.m. Phillipines October 22, 2025 10 a.m. Singapore October 22, 2025 10 a.m. South Korea October 22, 2025 11 a.m.

How many episodes are there in High Potential season 2?

The second season consists of 18 episodes. This is set to bring fans a lot of new mysteries and puzzles, where they’ll see Karadec and Morgan solving cases, while Nick Wagner’s appearance is set to introduce even more intrigue and secrets.

Every new episode rolls out weekly on Tuesdays on ABC and is available to stream on Wednesday on Hulu.

The first season and the first five episodes of High Potential Season 2 are available to watch on Hulu.

The synopsis of High Potential season 2 episode 6 reads: