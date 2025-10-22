Dancing with the Stars' guest judge Jon M. Chu's family: Details explored

Jon M. Chu (Image via Getty)

Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked, joined Dancing with the Stars as a guest judge for the show's special Wicked Night on October 21, 2025, offering fans and contestants alike a glimpse of the creative force behind one of the most anticipated musicals of the decade.​

Chu, known for directing blockbuster films such as Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights and two Wicked adaptations, is a devoted family person, just as he is to his successful Hollywood career.

Dancing with the Stars: Family Background of Jon M. Chu







Jon M. Chu was born to parents Lawrence and Ruth Chu on November 2, 1979, in Palo Alto, California.

His father, Lawrence, was born in Sichuan, and he opened Chef Chu, his restaurant in the Los Altos region of California, in 1970.

Chu often alludes to the cultural context of his upbringing in the food and business world and how it has shaped his values. He said,



“Growing up around my father’s restaurant gave me an appreciation for food as a force to bring people together, inspiring me to incorporate food scenes into my films.”



Chu’s mother, Ruth Chu, was born in Taiwan. As the youngest of five siblings, Jon spent his early years surrounded by family, which he credits as formative in his creative development. He said,



“I began making movies in fifth grade, when my mother gave me a video camera to document our family vacations. I instead began making home movies starring my siblings.”



Jon M. Chu is married to a graphic designer named Kristin Hodge. The couple got married in 2018, and their family is expanding, which has garnered significant media attention recently.

Chu and Hodge have five children: Willow (born July 2017), Jonathan (born July 2019), Ruby (born June 2021), Iggy (born March 2023) and Stevie (born November 2024).

Chu described the arrival of his fifth child, Stevie, as a “special magical announcement.” He wrote on Instagram:



“Today is a day I have been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time, and I truly couldn’t be happier. I won’t be able to be at the Wicked premiere tonight with all of you. There was a change of plans at about 4 am this morning. Instead, my wife and I will be welcoming our 5th child into the family, and no, we will not be naming her Galphaba.”



He named his son Jonathan after the film "In the Heights," giving him the middle name “Heights.”

Chu usually involves his children in his career. In 2024, at the press release tour of Wicked, he said,



“Nothing has been better than sharing this publicity tour and release with my two oldest kids. Their eyes have been so wide the whole time, and having them hold my hand while on the carpet was something I didn’t know I so deeply needed. My life has changed in the last 7 years, and telling stories for how they see the world is more important to me than ever”.



Dancing with the Stars: Jon M. Chu on Television

The viewers of Dancing with the Stars identified with the warmth of Chu and his wisdom as a guest judge in the episode with the theme of "Wicked."

It was also noted that even when it comes to Hollywood-related events, such as the release of a movie, Chu had to skip the premiere of the movie Wicked, as Stevie was born in November 2024, and that his family comes first.

Stay tuned for more updates.



