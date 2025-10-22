Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition - Angie Katsanevas gets candid about off grid living

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition (Image via Bravo)

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition premiered on Tuesday, October 21, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show originally aired on ABC from 2004 to 2020.

As per the format of the show, wives with polar opposite lifestyles are asked to swap places to see how the other lives.

Given the popularity of the original show, Bravo has again rebooted the series as TV personalities "who are used to their lavish mansions and glam will be trading worlds with ordinary wives living vastly different ways."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fame Angie Katsanevas has welcomed an Idaho mother of three, Lindsay. Lindsay lives a simple life without running water or electricity.

The RHOSLC alum was welcomed into Lindsay’s home by her husband, Tanner, and their three children.

However, things soon took an unexpected turn as Angie realised that she was required to live off the grid. Shocked at first, Angie was quick to announce,

"This place is giving scary"

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition’s Angie and Lindsay get candid about the temporary lifestyle switch

The television star made a candid confession about the temporary lifestyle, saying that she felt like the world would see a different side of herself. Angie further said,

"Thank god I was raised by an immigrant who lived in a similar situation to where I was staying. ... I was raised to work hard, I was raised to say yes to all opportunities, I was raised to get out there and do whatever I have to do. I've had a lot of hardships in my life, so I'm no stranger to hard work and I think that saved me."

Angie also took this opportunity to praise Lindsay’s husband, Tanner, as she said he has such an open heart that they instantly connected, while pointing out that they both have a similar personality, and that is why they connected.

Lindsay was also quite surprised by her sudden switch to Angie's luxurious mansion.

During the first episode, Lindsay was seemingly shocked when she took a tour of Angie's closet space while admitting that it seems a bit expensive, Lindsay further stated,

"It is so fancy and so perfect, it is like a whole new world for me, I am not gonna abandon my values to live in this fancy house" It makes me really nervous, thinking I have to get all dolled up to put myself in Angie's life."

Angie Katsanevas says Wife Swap experience "changed her life”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum had a profound awakening after being a part of someone else’s life.

The television personality admitted that it was great to have that perspective on another woman's life and the simplicity of life versus some of the ways in which she lives at home.

Angie further explained how the temporary switch reminded her of the little that they need, what is really important, and that's family.

“I know all that, of course, but to do it so simply was really special."

