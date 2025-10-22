Lazarus Season 1 complete cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus in Lazarus Season 1 (Image via X/@PrimeVideo)

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus Season 1, a gripping six-episode thriller, premiered on October 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Co-created with Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close), this marks Coben’s first original TV series unbound by his novels.

Produced by Quay Street Productions, Amazon MGM Studios and Final Twist Productions, it was filmed in northern England, starting in February 2024, capturing a bleak and authentic atmosphere. The story follows Joel "Laz" Lazarus, a London-based forensic psychologist who returns to his hometown after his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, dies by apparent suicide.



Laz is plagued by graphic images of violent murders, including his sister's unsolved murder from 25 years ago, so he decides to investigate cold cases to see if he is losing his mind. His sister, Jenna, discovers family secrets that suggest an undercurrent of supernatural influences, balancing the psychological drama aspect of the show with a twisty narrative, reminiscent of a Coben touch.

Partly directed by Wayne Che Yip (The Responder, The Rings of Power), the series explores grief, fractured relationships and trauma that resurfaced after many years. The early reviews praise the raw performances from the ensemble cast, but point out that the pacing slows somewhat in later episodes.

Lazarus season 1: Full cast breakdown

Sam Claflin as Joel "Laz" Lazarus: A psychologist haunted by visions. Claflin, 39, starred as William in Me Before You, Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games, Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & the Six and Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders.

Bill Nighy as Dr. Jonathan Lazarus: Laz’s father, whose suicide sparks the plot. Nighy, 75, earned an Oscar nod for Living (2022), played Billy Mack in Love Actually (2003), Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean (2006-2011), and a cardinal in The First Omen (2024).

Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus: Laz’s sister, chasing family secrets. Roach, 38, played Becky in Utopia, a CIA agent in Killing Eve, and the sister of a wrestler in The Iron Claw.

David Fynn as Seth McGovern: Laz’s detective friend. Fynn played Danny Burton in Undateable, Derek in Daddy Issues and an investigator in The Pembrokeshire Murders (2021).

Karla Crome as Bella Catton: A figure from Laz’s past with key secrets. Crome, was Lottie in Misfits, Rebecca in The Victim and DS Nancy Devlin in The Level.

Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown: A cop clashing with Laz. Ashfield played Liz in Shaun of the Dead, Jools Gates in Line of Duty and Lady Denham in Sanditon.

Roisin Gallagher as Psychotherapist: Guides Laz through his breakdowns. Gallagher was DC Garrett in The Fall and a journalist in The Innocents.

Jack Deam as Informant: A shady local. Known for Marty in Shameless.

Sianad Gregory as Young Victim: Seen in The Reckoning.

Narinder Samra as Community Elder: Appeared in The Wheel of Time.

Ewan Horrocks as Junior Officer: A newcomer from indie shorts.

Where to stream Lazarus season 1:

Lazarus Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with all six episodes available worldwide for subscribers.

