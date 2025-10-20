Lazarus Season 1: Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

A scene from Lazarus Season 1 (Image via X/@Prime Video)

Harlan Coben's Lazarus, popularized simply as Lazarus, is an upcoming Amazon Prime Original miniseries created by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst. Unlike Coben’s previous shows, the inspiration for the series is not based on one of his books. It is slated to premiere on the platform on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The series comprises six episodes and will follow forensic psychologist Joel Lazarus who returns to his hometown after his father kills himself and finds himself caught up in the middle of cold-case murders and supernatural occurrences. Sam Claflin stars in the lead, alongside Bill Nighy as Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, Joel's father and Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, Joel's sister.

In the trailer released by Amazon Prime Video, Joel is seen breaking down after seeing disturbing visions of the dead, which also include his father. The lines of reality seemingly blur for him as survival becomes a struggle.

Release schedule of Lazarus Season 1

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus will premiere in the United States on October 22, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and simultaneously across the rest of the world. Season 1 comprises six episodes, all of which will be made available simultaneously to provide viewers the opportunity to binge-watch.

Exploring the cast and characters of Lazarus Season 1

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus features an ensemble cast led by Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychologist who returns to his hometown following his father’s apparent suicide, only to uncover secrets from his family's sinister past. Bill Nighy plays Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, Joel’s late father, whose mysterious death sets the events of the series in motion.

Alexandra Roach portrays Jenna Lazarus, Joel’s sister, still haunted by the unsolved murder of their sibling 25 years earlier. David Fynn stars as Seth McGovern, Joel’s childhood friend caught up in the investigation, while Karla Crome plays Bella Catton, a figure connected to the family’s buried secrets. Kate Ashfield rounds out the cast as Detective Alison Brown, a determined investigator drawn into the Lazarus family’s tangled web.

Looking at the plot of Lazarus Season 1

The narrative of Harlan Coben’s Lazarus revolves around the titular character, Joel Lazarus. After receiving the harrowing news of his father’s demise, Joel returns to his hometown to be with his sister, Jenna. However, that seems to be only the beginning of his troubles, as he soon starts experiencing a series of bizarre, inexplicable phenomena, including visions of a brutal past.

This leads to him getting caught up in cold cases of unsolved murders, which includes that of his own sibling who was killed 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Jenna, who dabbles in spiritual practices, finds herself confronted with hidden truths from her own past. The series seeks to blend the themes of family, love and loss in its palette of thrills and mysteries.

Where to watch Lazarus Season 1

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus will be available for streaming across the globe exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. All six episodes of Season 1 will become part of the platform’s library on October 22, 2025, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire series.

To access the show, viewers can subscribe to Amazon Prime which includes Prime Video along with other benefits from Amazon's services. The subscription to Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Additionally, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members, providing full access to Prime Video's content during the trial period.

