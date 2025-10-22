Who is Kira Cousins and what did she do? Scotland 'mom' goes viral as she makes fake pregnancy confession

Kira Cousins shared multiple posts related to her pregnancy in the past (Image via Getty)

Scotland-based Kira Cousins has been trending online ever since she apologized on October 21, 2025, addressing those close to her whom she misled into believing she was the mother of a daughter named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce. She confessed that her pregnancy was fake.

According to the Daily Record, Cousins was allegedly using a prosthetic baby bump for all these months. Notably, Cousins clarified in her latest Instagram Story, which has now been deleted, that she was not pregnant, and although she made up the entire thing, it went “way too far.” Cousins additionally claimed that she had no idea how to stop herself from lying anymore.

“I faked scans, messages, a whole birth story, and acted like a doll was a real baby. I know how bad it is, I fu**ed up. I just didn’t know how to stop once I started. I don’t have a proper excuse. I wasn’t in a good headspace, but that doesn’t make what I did okay,” Cousins was heard saying (via Collin Rugg on X).

Cousins admitted that the consequences of revealing the truth would have a different kind of impact, adding that she had probably lost her friendships with all those she had known over the years. Cousins said that her actions have damaged many things, and an apology cannot fix anything for now.

Cousins mentioned that she aims to be a different person and referred to everyone who was informed about the pregnancy in the past, apologizing to them and expressing regret that they always believed her words.

“Everyone who came to the gender reveal, all the people who gave me gifts or support - I fu**ed up and I hurt a lot of people. And to everyone I made look bad along the way - the dad and his family especially - I’m sorry,” Cousins added.

Kira Cousins to appear on a live-streaming session: Fake pregnancy and other details explained

In the latest apology statement, Kira Cousins said that she was wrong in everything that had happened so far. Cousins addressed those who were close to her, saying that she “made you out to be horrible people.”

According to the Daily Record, Cousins said that she will soon be appearing live on Instagram, explaining the reasons behind the fake pregnancy incident and apologizing for the criticism that is emerging due to her confession.

Cousins even opened up on how the truth came out as she posted a separate statement on TikTok. Cousins claimed that her mother initially entered her room and discovered that the baby was a doll in reality. She further stated:

“Prior to this, I had been keeping myself away from literally everyone. The next thing I know, I was confronted by all the family. Don’t for one minute think they let me away with this, they haven’t. And none of them knew. Neither did the dad and his family.”

Kira Cousins reportedly shared a lot of information about her pregnancy before announcing earlier this month that she had welcomed a child. Notably, she received new clothes and other items for the baby from everyone who knew her.

According to the New York Post, a few of Cousins' friends started having doubts about the baby when she refused to let anyone touch the child. One of them, identified as Pal Neave McRobert, also spoke up about the same in a video, where he said that Cousins allegedly deleted the glimpses of the newborn from their conversations. McRobert said that Kira initially did not respond when he questioned her about it and continued:

“I then asked the baby’s dad “Is this a doll?” and he said, “Yes, it’s a doll.” She even went to the extreme of texting him saying, “Bonnie-Leigh died.” I can’t imagine how he must feel right now and everyone else who has been lied to for months and months.”

As of this writing, the current profession of Kira Cousins remains unknown, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.