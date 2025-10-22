"I can't be your wife": Love Is Blind's Ali refuses to marry Anton in the finale

Ali from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9’s long-awaited finale was released on October 22, 2025, where the final couples revealed if they wanted to tie the knot or move on for good.

For Ali and Anton, the journey ended on a bitter note, as their engagement failed to result in a wedding.

It was Ali, who, at the altar, refused to marry Anton, saying:



“I can’t be your wife. I feel like the person that I fell in love with in the pods isn’t the person I’ve gotten to experience in real life. I’m so sorry.”



Anton, who had said “I do” to accepting Ali as his lawfully wedded wife, was left brokenhearted by the turn of events.

Later, while speaking to the cameras, Ali admitted that the information she had received about Anton through some of his friends “threw off” her perspective of him.

It was one of the major reasons why she decided not to say “I do” to him at the altar.

Additionally, she felt he had not been “super forthcoming” about his party lifestyle, his eating habits, and his level of activity.

Earlier episodes of Love Is Blind saw Ali discovering Anton’s drinking habits and his nightlife-focused lifestyle before he joined the pods.

Although Anton assured her that he no longer led that life, Ali had already begun to second-guess their relationship.

“I’ve done nothing but care for her:” Love Is Blind star Anton reacts to Ali’s decision and explanation







While Ali got dressed for the wedding, her mother expressed doubts about Anton, noting that no one in her family drank alcohol regularly.

Although Ali felt like Anton deserved some grace for it, her mother worried it was not a good trait.

Shortly after, the Love Is Blind star met with Anton’s mother, who asked her how she felt about Anton.

Ali congratulated her for raising an “amazing man,” assuring her that she “truly” loved him.

Upon hearing that, Anton’s mother said that she hoped Ali would see how “wonderful” he was.

In another scene, Ali was shown meeting up with her sisters Jessica, Cristina, and Naiara.

While Jessica and Cristina appreciated Ali, saying they would have her back irrespective of the outcome, Naiara expressed her honest feelings.



“Remember, whatever happens out there, I’m not gonna like it. Depending on the way it goes. Okay? I did not approve of this, but you’re grown, and I love you very much. You’re my best friend, and I want you to be happy, so if you think this is gonna make you happy, go for it,” she said.



At the altar, both Anton and Ali read their vows, with Anton stating that he had fallen in love with her because of their similar perspectives on life and their goals.

The Love Is Blind star admitted that his love for Ali was “indescribable.” That said, Anton noted that he was excited for their future together.

Ali also appreciated Anton for his character and for accepting her for who she was.

However, she could not ignore everything she had discovered about him through his friends and while living with him.

Consequently, she chose not to marry him. According to her, Anton was no longer the person she had fallen in love with in the pods.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, Anton reacted to Ali’s decision and her explanation, saying:



“You know, she said that I’m not the person that I was in the pods, and I don’t know if it’s looks. I don’t know if it’s the vibes. I don’t know if it’s the way that we were living together, but, you know, I can say that, like, I’ve done nothing but care for her, and it f**king sucks.”



Elsewhere, Ali cried about being the one to walk away. However, she mentioned that it did not feel right standing at the altar with Anton.

Stay tuned for more updates.