How to watch The Long Walk (2025) online? Streaming details explored

Walkers share a rare roadside breather in The Long Walk. Credit: YouTube/@Lionsgate Movies.

The Long Walk is now online in the United States via premium digital rental and purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. Typical pricing is $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy, with a 30-day start window and 48 hours to finish after pressing play. A U.S. subscription streaming run is expected next on Starz under Lionsgate’s output deal, while international timing will vary by territory and partner. The film opened in U.S. theaters on September 12, 2025, and hit premium digital on October 21, 2025. A 4K Blu-ray is scheduled for release on November 25, 2025.

Where to watch The Long Walk online right now and what it costs by region

United States:

PVOD storefronts include Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. The current typical pricing is $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to purchase. The subscription window is expected on Starz next, with a standard monthly price of $10.99. Disc arrives November 25, 2025.

United Kingdom:

Amazon Video rental is live. The subscription partner and date will be announced. Pricing is displayed at checkout on the retailer's website.

Canada:

Apple TV and Amazon Video PVOD pages are live. For subscription, Starz is billed as an add-on through Crave at $6.99 per month in addition to a Crave plan that starts at $11.99 per month. Availability date is to be announced.

Australia:

Theatrical play continued through September in major exhibitors. PVOD rollout is expected to follow the U.S. window, with retailer pricing shown at checkout as listings go live.

India:

No PVOD listings are live at the time of writing. Expect a later subscription window on Lionsgate Play. The current Lionsgate Play list price is 399 rupees for three months or 699 rupees per year.

Middle East and North Africa:

Recent Lionsgate titles commonly premiere in the first subscription window on Starzplay. Indicative current prices include about 40 dirhams per month in the UAE and 29.99 riyals per month in Saudi Arabia, with local billing through telco partners. Dates vary by market.

Context on the next streaming stop:

Lionsgate extended its U.S. first pay TV and SVOD output deal with Starz in January 2025. Separately, Prime Video holds a later window on parts of the slate after the Starz run in the U.S.

Plot and production details of The Long Walk

Based on Stephen King’s novel The Long Walk, Francis Lawrence’s film is set in a militarized alternate America where fifty boys must walk at a fixed pace under armed enforcement. Fall below the line and receive three warnings; after that, you are out permanently. The story follows Ray Garraty and his evolving bond and rivalry with Peter McVries as the miles and casualties mount. The U.S. theatrical release was scheduled for September 12, 2025, with the premium digital window set to begin on October 21 and physical media slated for release on November 25.

Production emphasized physical realism. Manitoba stood in for an austere American landscape, with location work around Winnipeg and nearby communities. A local outlet documented unit work east of Poplar Point during the shoot. As per the People report dated September 5, 2025, Cooper Hoffman, who plays the lead, Raymond Garraty, said,

“We ended up walking close to 400 miles in total....We're walking, like, 15 miles a day in 100 degree heat on concrete, no shade.”

Cast list of The Long Walk

1) Cooper Hoffman as Raymond Garraty, number 47

2) David Jonsson as Peter McVries, number 23

3) Garrett Wareing as Stebbins, number 38

4) Tut Nyuot as Arthur Baker, number 6

5) Charlie Plummer as Gary Barkovitch, number 5

6) Ben Wang as Hank Olson number 46

7) Roman Griffin Davis as Curly, number 7

8) Jordan Gonzalez as Richard Harkness, number 49

9) Joshua Odjick as Collie Parker, number 48

10) Josh Hamilton as Mr William Garraty

11) Judy Greer as Mrs Garraty

12) Mark Hamill as The Major

Stay tuned for more updates.