How many episodes will there be in Fallout season 2? Episode count and more

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on Dec. 17, 2025.

Prime Video’s popular post-apocalyptic drama Fallout Season 2 will debut on December 17, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. The series revolves around the renowned computer game series from Bethesda, which combines violent wasteland turmoil, dark comedy and emotional depth. It was created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and executive-produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and became one of the most popular series on Prime Video.

Season 1 showcased Brotherhood between soldiers like Maximus, Vault dweller Lucy and the morally depraved Ghoul as they navigated a destroyed America riddled with factions, mutants and covert plots. The universe will now be greatly expanded in Season 2. The new season promises will be bigger, bolder and full of high-stakes storytelling, all building toward its much-anticipated December release. New characters, significant lore additions and a long-teased move to New Vegas have already been confirmed in the early video.

Fallout Season 2 - Episode Count



Fallout's second season will consist of eight episodes in the same format as the first. Season 2 will be released weekly starting on December 17, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Episodes will be released every Wednesday. The date of the finale is February 4, 2026.

Fallout Season 2 - Trailer Breakdown

A huge scale expansion is revealed in the recently released Season 2 trailer, laying the groundwork for the show's most ambitious plot yet. The official debut of New Vegas, a well-liked setting from the video game franchise is the major feature. Its neon-lit wilderness seems dangerous, chaotic and teeming with new groups vying for dominance.

The new cast members include Kumail Nanjiani, who appears to have ties to the Brotherhood of Steel, and Macaulay Culkin in a cryptic position. Returning cast members, including Lucy, The Ghoul and Maximus. Fans can expect Deathclaw, which confirms more intense creature encounters.

Stay tuned for further updates!