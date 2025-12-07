Midsomer Murders Season 25: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

The long-running British crime drama continues its legacy as Midsomer Murders season 25 arrives with new cases, more eccentric characters, and the familiar blend of pastoral charm and darkly comedic murder plots.

Based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby novels, the series has remained one of ITV’s most enduring successes since its 1997 debut, now expanding across more than 140 feature-length episodes.

With four new mysteries, returning cast members, and an atmosphere that remains both charming and sinister, fans can expect the series to maintain the same appeal that has captivated audiences for nearly three decades.

Release details for Midsomer Murders season 25

The British mystery series Midsomer Murders season 25 premieres Monday, December 8, 2025, exclusively on Acorn TV in the United States and Canada, with new episodes rolling out weekly until December 29.

The platform will stream all four feature-length episodes.

As per RadioTimes, ITV drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones commented the following:

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Midsomer with Barnaby and Winter. Series 25 promises to deliver four brilliant brand-new cases for the legion of Midsomer Murders fans to enjoy.”

With the continued rise of mystery-focused streaming platforms, Midsomer Murders season 25 is poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases for crime-drama fans.

Cast details explored

The cast of Midsomer Murders Season 25 is led once again by Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby, a role he has carried since Season 14.

In an interview with Variety, Dudgeon expressed his excitement for the upcoming season.

“It’s fantastic to be filming ‘Midsomer’ again. The scripts are all great, full of intrigue and mystery, so I’m very excited for you to see them. Our writers, who seem so normal, have come up with yet more extraordinary ways for the residents of ‘Midsomer’ to despatch their neighbors, which is fun and slightly worrying; I work with these people! And, of course, the cast and crew are all back together, and it’s great to see everyone and hear all the news and gossip. It’s just like living in a village in Midsomer! I hope you all love them when they are finished.”

Alongside him is Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, whose sharp instincts and dry humor continue to complement Barnaby’s more measured investigative style.

Additionally, Annette as Dr. Fleur Perkins, Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, and young Isabel Shaw as Betty Barnaby, along with the beloved dog Paddy, are all set to return for the latest season.

What is Midsomer Murders season 25 all about?

The trailer for Midsomer Murders season 25 sets the tone for one of the show’s “wickedest” runs yet, offering quick flashes of each case and giving viewers a taste of the elaborate murder setups that define the series.

Rather than revealing major story beats, the footage focuses on the striking visuals surrounding each crime: a jar of human remains linked to rival mudlarkers, a referee at a lawn bowling club whose death hints at buried village feuds, a booby-trapped cuckoo clock that turns an engagement celebration into chaos, and a brutal attack on a strict headteacher during a PTA meeting.

The episode breakdown confirms the variety of mysteries ahead. The first episode, titled Treasures of Darkness, launches the season with a mudlarking feud that escalates into a deadly treasure dispute.

The second episode, titled Lawn of the Dead, uncovers romantic tensions and old grievances behind a bowling club killing. While the penultimate episode, Death Strikes Three, turns a celebratory gathering into a deadly puzzle triggered by a rigged cuckoo clock.

Finally, the fourth episode, titled Top of the Class, follows the murder of a headteacher and uncovers layers of school scandal and suppressed secrets.

The trailer also highlights returning leads in action, Neil Dudgeon’s DCI Barnaby, Nick Hendrix’s DS Winter, and Annette Badland’s Dr. Fleur Perkins, as they navigate crime scenes, debate clues, and exchange the dark, slightly cheeky humour that has become a hallmark of the series.

These brief character moments reinforce the dynamic rhythm of the investigations while giving fans a reassuring glimpse of the core trio’s chemistry.

With the show leaning into homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal across four feature-length mysteries, Midsomer Murders Season 25 promises another round of richly atmospheric cases shaped by eccentric suspects and hidden motives.

Midsomer Murders season 25 premieres exclusively on Acorn TV on December 8, 2025, in the United States.