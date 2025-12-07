Miss Scarlet Season 6 cast: Every character featured in the show and the actors behind them

The long-running period mystery returns with fresh intrigue as Miss Scarlet season 6 brings new challenges, new faces, and the continued evolution of Eliza Scarlet’s groundbreaking detective career. Created by Rachael New, the series follows Eliza as she defies Victorian expectations to run her late father’s detective agency in London, navigating prejudice, danger, and the shifting alliances around Scotland Yard. After the departure of “The Duke” at the end of Season 4, the series has embraced a new rhythm, with DI Alexander Blake stepping into the spotlight and reshaping Eliza’s professional world.

Below is a full guide to the confirmed cast members for Miss Scarlet season 6 and the actors behind them.

Cast details for Miss Scarlet Season 6

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet: Kate Phillips leads the series once again as the fiercely intelligent and determined Eliza Scarlet. A graduate of Guildhall, Phillips is known for acclaimed roles in Peaky Blinders , Wolf Hall , The Crown , War & Peace , and The Alienist . She first gained attention playing Jane Seymour in Wolf Hall , earning praise despite early criticism that she was “too pretty” for the role, which was quickly dismissed. Phillips’ performance was later recognized by Screen Daily as a “Star of Tomorrow”.

Taking over the investigative lead at Scotland Yard, Tom Durant-Pritchard returns as DI Blake, whose initially strained partnership with Eliza continues to shift this season. Durant-Pritchard has appeared in , , , , and and was nominated for Best Actor for . Cathy Belton as Ivy: Cathy Belton reprises her role as Ivy, Eliza’s long-time caretaker and now newly married to Mr. Potts. She brings warmth, emotional depth, and a grounding presence to the series. Belton has enjoyed a successful screen career with credits including Philomena , A Little Chaos , Red Rock , Hidden Assets , and The Catch .

Cathy Belton reprises her role as Ivy, Eliza’s long-time caretaker and now newly married to Mr. Potts. She brings warmth, emotional depth, and a grounding presence to the series. Belton has enjoyed a successful screen career with credits including , , , , and . Paul Bazely as Clarence Pettigrew: Paul Bazely continues as Clarence, Eliza’s loyal employee and occasional comic relief. His screen credits include Cruella , Star Wars: The Last Jedi , Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , Black Mirror , Benidorm , and Doctor Who . His role in the agency grows more prominent in Miss Scarlet season 6, especially with Moses returning to London.

Miss Scarlet season 6 expands Scotland Yard and the clerical office with several new faces. Sam Buchanan joins as Detective George Willows, a rising talent in the police force whose presence disrupts established routines. Grace Hogg-Robinson appears as Isabel Summers, an ambitious addition to the clerical team working alongside Ivy. Meanwhile, Felix Scott continues to influence events from afar as Patrick Nash, and Tim Chipping returns as DS Phelps, whose once-tense relationship with DI Blake has softened into professional respect.

Viewers can stream Miss Scarlet season 6 beginning December 7, 2025, with a broadcast premiere on PBS set for January 11, 2026, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.