OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Atlas, new AI-powered browser: Everything we know so far

OpenAI has remodelled ChatGPT as a web browser, and it says it is one step closer to creating a super assistant. The American artificial intelligence organisation Tech launched ChatGPT Atlas worldwide on macOS to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users on October 21, 2025.



In a news release dated October 21, 2025, OpenAI explained the importance of their new product:

"With Atlas, ChatGPT can come with you anywhere across the web—helping you in the window right where you are, understanding what you’re trying to do, and completing tasks for you, all without copying and pasting or leaving the page. Your ChatGPT memory is built in, so conversations can draw on past chats and details to help you get new things done. "

It hasn’t been revealed when the version for IOS and Android will be available.

More details on OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas

Adam Fry, product lead, stated that the ChatGPT Atlas would feel familiar to users:

"Atlas should feel very familiar. So it has all of your tabs, bookmarks, autofill for passwords, all the things you're used to."

The company revealed that Atlas would offer a paid Agent mode that conducts searches on its own for users of the ChatGPT interface. This feature will be available only to paying subscribers of the company’s popular chatbot. It is geared at "making improvements faster and more useful by working with your browsing context."

With Atlas, the company seeks to further monetise its Artificial Intelligence features and take advantage of its large user base.

Ben Goodger, lead engineer, stated that Atlas was designed to feel different from the old browsing model:

"We wanted to make sure that Atlas didn't feel like your old browser, just with a chat button that was bolted on."

This means users can access ChatGPT to ask questions, create summaries, and complete tasks while navigating any page on the web.

CNBC reported on October 21, 2025, that shares of Alphabet, the parent company of the popular Google Chrome browser, dropped by 2% following OpenAI’s announcement.

