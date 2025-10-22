Who went home on Dancing With the Stars season 34 Week 6? Details explored

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold from Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Week 6 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 was a Wicked-themed episode packed with energy. Aside from the main event, the show also had guest judge Jon M. Chu and prerecorded segments from the stars of the Wicked film, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Before the competing pairs took the floor, the night kicked off with a grand medley performance based on the musical.

It was in the middle of the results segment that the announcement was made that Scott Hoying, along with his professional dance partner Rylee Arnold, had been eliminated based on the combination of judges’ scores and viewer votes.

Their exit marked the end of a very eventful evening that not only celebrated the halfway point of the competition, but also left nine couples as the remaining contestants going into Week 7.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold were removed from the competition during Wicked-themed Week 6 on Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Guest performances and opening number

The evening started with a medley of songs from the Wicked films, which was a Chris Scott choreography.

Onstage, the professional dancers and members of the troupe danced with the judges and the host,s among whom were Derek Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Julianne Hough.

In a pre-recorded message, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande introduced the act. Guest judge Jon M. Chu was on the panel along with regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold were the first to go, dancing to a contemporary routine. The judges criticized the timing and the transitions and therefore awarded them a score of 28 out of 40.

Performances and scoring summary

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy danced jazz and scored 35 points from 40. After that, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson came with a jazz act to the stage that got them 36 points out of 40.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas challenged the quickstep and were given one of the highest scores of the night, 39 out of 40. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach danced rumba and scored 32 points from 40.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater danced jazz, and the judges scored them 27 out of 40. Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten performed a contemporary routine inspired by the theme of Wicked and scored 36 out of 40.

Jen Affleck and Jan Kozlowski danced the foxtrot and were awarded 32 out of 40. Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov danced an Argentine tango that earned 36 out of 40.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa ended the show with a rumba, scoring 39 points out of 40 and thus matching Whitney and Mark for the highest score of the night.

Elimination results

Judges’ scores from Weeks 5 and 6, combined with audience votes, were what ultimately decided the fate of the couples at the end of the broadcast.

The safe couples named were Danielle and Pasha, Jordan and Ezra, Whitney and Mark, Alix and Val, Robert and Witney, Jen and Jan, Elaine and Alan, Andy and Emma, and Dylan and Daniella.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold were the ones to go, thus ending their journey in the competition. Their exit came at the point when the show reached its halfway mark, thereby leaving nine as the number of couples still in the running.

Dancing With the Stars Week 6 wrapped up with the nine couples who will be moving forward to the next round in Season 34.

